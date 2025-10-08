The White House is reportedly on a collision course with its controversial Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as his relentless anti-vax crusade transforms into a massive public relations headache for President Donald Trump.

Beltway insiders suggest the typically image-conscious President is ready to sack the 71-year-old federal health czar, who once shockingly admitted that a worm ate half his brain.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify this claim.

Kennedy's tenure has been marked by a staggering string of scandals, resignations, and lawsuits, drawing widespread protest and now potentially threatening his entire political career.

Having already failed in his independent presidential bid, a sacking from the Trump administration could spell the definitive end for the Democratic Party turncoat.

Inside RFK Jr.'s House-Cleaning Spree

The escalating tensions within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stem from Kennedy's aggressive efforts to dismantle established health policy boards and fire career staff, actions that have drawn sharp public and legal backlash.

In June, the controversial Kennedy began his campaign by completely clearing house, removing all 17 members of the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

This panel holds the critical responsibility of advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on which vaccines to administer, when, and in what dosages.

Kennedy later replaced the fired officials with a much smaller panel, controversially stocked with fellow vaccine sceptics.

The tension exploded dramatically in late August when Kennedy fired CDC Director Susan Monarez after she had been on the job for only 29 days. Monarez immediately retaliated with a scathing op-ed, publicly accusing Kennedy of pressuring her to pre-approve the new ACIP's recommendations ahead of its next scheduled meeting.

A bombshell letter followed, signed by more than 1,000 HHS workers who demanded that RFK Jr. resign from his post. Simultaneously, the former environmental lawyer gutted the CDC, firing roughly 600 workers there, according to a union spokesperson.

A Political Nightmare: Measles Outbreak and 'Bad TV'

The mass firings and destabilisation at the CDC have coincided with devastating public health consequences. The U.S. is currently facing its worst outbreak of measles in 30 years.

Nearly 1,500 cases have been reported nationwide.

The outbreak has resulted in three deaths.

Crucially, almost all of these cases occurred among unvaccinated patients.

The resulting political fallout has been severe. Kennedy has been hauled before the Senate Finance Committee where he has faced fierce interrogation, even from the panel's Republican members.

An insider confided that this highly public scrutiny is not a good sign: 'He looked really bad and, as we all know, Trump hates bad TV.' A party source added that the American public is rejecting Kennedy's methods: 'The American public doesn't like his shoot-from-the-hip approach to serious disease prevention. And they do not support his repression of vaccines. Trump knows that this is bad politics and very bad optics.'

The End of His Political Career and Marriage?

Kennedy insiders suggest that his potential removal from the post would likely spell the 'end of his political career.' But the fallout may not stop there; it could also mean the end of his marriage to Curb Your Enthusiasm's Cheryl Hines.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that the 60-year-old lifelong Democrat is still furious over shocking revelations that her husband wanted to 'possess' and 'impregnate' a New York Magazine journalist. Although Hines has denied the reports, a snitch claims she is 'waiting until he's out of the public eye to smack him with divorce papers.' The source added: 'She may have moved to D.C. for appearances' sake, but I've heard they're living separate lives there.'

For now, the controversial health secretary's political and personal life is hanging by a thread, threatened by the very policies he championed.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for comments.