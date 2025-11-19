The image was shocking, the headline was viral, and the fear was immediate: Miss Universe Jamaica, Dr Gabrielle Henry, had taken a spectacular, nasty tumble right off the edge of the stage during the Preliminary Competition in Thailand.

The moment, captured on video, was a terrifying clash between pageant glamour and physical trauma, instantly dissolving the night's glitz into global panic.

As a full medical team rushed the stage and carried her off on a stretcher, the world held its breath. Initial reports circulated wildly—suggesting a brutal fall possibly caused by a 'hole in the stage'—and confirmed that the impact was 'felt all the way from the newsroom'.

Now, a crucial, dual update has emerged, confirming the severity of the crisis while offering a message of profound relief: there are 'no broken bones', yet the questions surrounding the stage safety and her ability to compete at the Grand Finals remain.

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry: The Nasty Tumble And The Fracture Scare

The dramatic stage incident involving Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry occurred on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, during the crucial Preliminary Competition in Thailand.

Video footage shows the delegate, who was 'absolutely owning the stage' in her sparkly evening gown, suddenly sashaying right off the edge. According to reports cited by the TMZ Staff, the tumble was a 'wild' one, the force clearly felt by the production team and the audience.

#EnCorto| 😱💥 Durante la preliminar de #MissUniverse 2025, 👑🇯🇲 Gabrielle Henry, representante de #Jamaica, terminó en el suelo tras una aparatosa caída por lo que fue llevada del escenario en camilla 🚑 pic.twitter.com/RVknPTX7EV — EL EDÉN MX 2.0 (@eledenmx20) November 19, 2025

The immediate medical response underscored the seriousness of the situation. A whole team of medics rushed to her side, and she was subsequently removed from the area on a stretcher.

The sight of the highly articulate and poised delegate being stretchered away sent ripples of fear throughout the Miss Universe family, prompting urgent prayers for her condition.

Online speculation immediately focused on the cause of the shocking fall, with multiple reports suggesting the brutal tumble may have been caused by a 'hole in the stage'.

This theory gained traction because, as sources noted, contestants rehearse extensively and 'know that stage inside out', making it unusual for Gabrielle Henry to appear 'completely blindsided when she went down'.

This possibility not only explains the severity of the fall but also raises serious questions about the safety protocols and maintenance of the stage itself.

The incident also highlighted the hazards of the slippery environment, with reports noting the stage seemed 'greased up with spray tan and glitter'.

This was evidenced when Miss Great Britain also suffered a momentary wipe-out during the National Costume round, although she quickly recovered.

The Hospital Verdict On Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry

The official health update, provided shortly after midnight, Bangkok time, offered the first significant relief after hours of anxiety. Raul Rocha, Miss Universe Organization (MUO) president, posted details following a visit to the hospital where Gabrielle Henry was being treated:

"I would like to share with the Miss Universe family that are concerned for the health of our Miss Universe Jamaica that at 12:00 a.m. Bangkok time, that I have just left the hospital where she is being treated. I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones and she is under good care. She will remain under observation for the rest of the night and we will remain in touch with her family to support her. Our prayers go out for her prompt recovery."

The news that she suffered 'no broken bones' significantly eases the initial panic, confirming that the immediate prognosis is stable. However, the delegate will remain 'under observation for the rest of the night', indicating that medical professionals are monitoring her condition closely, likely for concussion or internal bruising. The focus of the team and her family is now entirely on her 'prompt recovery'.

As a strong contender and an accomplished ophthalmologist who leads the See Me Foundation, Gabrielle Henry carries the hopes of an entire nation. Her participation in the Grand Finals, scheduled for November 21, is now entirely dependent on her medical clearance and her own physical comfort.

Although a 'little tumble won't stop a queen from keeping that crown energy shining', the world anxiously awaits the final verdict on whether this determined delegate will be well enough to complete her remarkable journey.