The stage lights of the Impact Challenger Hall in Bangkok, Thailand, rarely witness a performance charged with such fierce, focused energy. For months, Ma. Ahtisa Manalo, representing the Philippines, carried the weight of intense national expectation and the scrutiny of critics who questioned her second attempt at the title.

Yet, when the preliminary competition of Miss Universe 2025 arrived on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, Manalo did not just compete; she delivered an undeniable, finals-worthy spectacle, effectively silencing any lingering doubts and cementing her place as a reigning frontrunner.

Manalo's journey to the international stage—culminating after her successful Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation—was always slated to be one of the contest's key narratives. Against a field of over 120 global delegates, her preliminary execution, encompassing the swimsuit and the evening gown segments, proved that her experience and determination have perfectly coalesced at the right moment.

With the grand final coronation night scheduled for November 21, the Quezon native has now provided her legion of supporters with a definitive reason to believe she is vying for the country's coveted fifth Miss Universe crown. Her strategic presentation and flawless poise have demonstrated a mastery of the international pageant stage.

The Pinctada Gown: Ahtisa Manalo's Majestic Evening Wear Moment

The hallmark of a true Miss Universe contender is an evening gown performance that captures global attention, and Ahtisa Manalo achieved precisely this with the debut of her gown, 'Pinctada.' Continuing her celebrated collaboration with renowned Filipino couturier Mak Tumang—known internationally for his work on 2018 Miss Universe Catriona Gray—Manalo graced the runway in a midnight blue creation, rich with meaning.

Tumang, the designer, described the look as: 'PINCTADA – A gown born from the depths of the sea.' The ensemble was a stunning tribute to the South Sea pearl, one of the Philippines' most precious natural treasures, symbolising luxury, rarity, and enduring beauty.

The deep, rich blue fabric was meticulously accented with gold detailing, giving the gown a luxurious, oceanic gleam that commanded attention as she moved across the stage. Manalo's polished and confident execution of the evening gown walk drew roaring cheers from the massive Filipino crowd present in Thailand.

The entire performance was lauded by analysts as a seamless, high-calibre effort that secured her placement in the most crucial aspect of the preliminary judging. The sheer elegance, coupled with her radiant stage presence, left little doubt that she had delivered a performance that the judges would certainly reward.

Queen of Philippine Festivals: Ahtisa Manalo's Cultural Masterpiece

Earlier in the day, Ahtisa Manalo's performance in the National Costume presentation generated an equally enthusiastic, if not more powerful, reaction. The costume, also crafted by Mak Tumang, was titled "Festajada: Queen of Philippine Festivals," and was a glorious explosion of Filipino heritage and artistry.

Shunning fantastical themes, Manalo brought the spirit of Filipino fiestas to the global platform. The elaborate costume was built around the classic traje de mestiza silhouette, featuring a delicate piña silk top complete with a traditional pañuelo and dramatic bell sleeves, representing the nation's historical and cultural fusion.

The vibrant, flamboyant full skirt was the undeniable showpiece, incorporating influences from three major regional celebrations: the colourful Pahiyas festival of her native Quezon province, the glowing artistry of the Giant Lantern Festival of Pampanga, and the floral beauty of the Panagbenga Festival of Baguio. The designer revealed the skirt itself was built from 'more than 65,000 individual petals,' marking it as a monumental artistic and technical feat.

Manalo eloquently shared the deep significance of the attire, posting that the costume signified the cherished tradition of the festival queen, 'a living symbol of beauty, grace, and cultural pride.'

She further stated: 'The Philippines is a nation of fiestas where every town and barrio bursts with rhythm, colour, and devotion. This costume captures that collective heartbeat, weaving together history, tradition, and festivity into a single, radiant vision,'. She also noted the homage paid to María Clara, the heroine of Dr. José Rizal's Noli Me Tángere, 'the symbol of the ideal Filipina: virtuous, modest, and dignified. Her name and her grace would forever define this attire, which later evolved into the modern terno, the national dress of the Philippines,'.

She concluded her reflection on the moment by asserting: 'With every step, I become the living festival of the Philippines — carrying the brilliance of a thousand lanterns, the warmth of Filipino hospitality, and the timeless grace of María Clara onto the Miss Universe stage,'.

The reaction to the 'Festajada' costume was overwhelmingly positive online and in the venue, highlighting its masterful execution and heartfelt connection to Philippine culture. With Manalo having delivered two consecutive knockout preliminary performances—one of sophisticated modern glamour and one of profound cultural depth—all eyes are now fixed on the final coronation night on November 21 to see if this stunning display is enough to secure the highly anticipated title. Filipinos worldwide are currently being urged to cast their votes for Manalo in the official Miss Universe app to help ensure her path to the crown.