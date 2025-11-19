The global spotlight on the 74th Miss Universe pageant turned from glitz to genuine concern yesterday, November 19, 2025, after reports emerged that Miss Universe Jamaica, Dr Gabrielle Henry, had fallen on stage during the all-important Preliminary Competition.

The sudden, frightening incident quickly sent ripples across social media, overshadowing the evening's main events and placing the spotlight squarely on the well-being of the Jamaican delegate.

The nature of the fall—whether she fainted, tripped, or was injured—remains unconfirmed, but the sight of the medical team rushing to her side immediately signalled the severity of the situation.

Photos of the dramatic aftermath of the moment spread on social media. One photo, split into two dark, grainy frames, shows a silhouette of Dr Henry being carefully attended to by several men in suits and formal attire.

The images confirm she was ultimately removed from the stage on a gurney or medical stretcher, requiring immediate attention.

She is visibly lying on a stretcher or medical bed that is being wheeled off the main stage, its curved edges contrasting with the dramatic blue and gold stage backdrop. The figures surrounding her are bent over, suggesting a focused effort to move her swiftly and cautiously.

There has been no official statement released by the Miss Universe Organisation or the Miss Universe Jamaica team detailing her diagnosis, the extent of her injuries, or whether she was subsequently transferred to a hospital.

Dr Gabrielle Henry's Journey and The Thai Warmth

Despite the alarming incident, the ophthalmologist and beauty queen had been a picture of confidence and appreciation in the run-up to the finale. Speaking to The Gleaner newspaper just before the preliminary events, Dr Henry expressed profound satisfaction at her experience in the host nation of Thailand, a country affectionately known as the 'Land of Smiles'.

'I'm doing well and I'm appreciative of all that this experience has been offering,' Dr Henry shared with The Gleaner. 'It's truly remarkable to be amongst 120 amazing delegates representing their countries, and to have the opportunity to experience Thai culture and hospitality.'

The closed-door preliminary interview had already taken place the previous week, following a series of pre-pageant activities in the cities of Phuket and Pattaya. The latter included the Swimsuit Fashion Show at Columbia Pictures Aquaverse Pattaya, where a different representative (reported as Bennett in the source, but likely referring to Henry, given the overall context of the article) had 'stepped out with grace, confidence and undeniable Jamaican flair'. Dr Henry was clearly moved by the environment and the camaraderie of the contest, reflecting the nation's reputation for warmth.

'Thailand is a vibrant country with people who exude warmth and kindness, and most of all, who love to smile, just as I do. I truly feel at home. The sisterhood has been strong, and each of the ladies have their unique personality traits that set them apart. It's been great getting to know them!' Henry revealed, underscoring the positive atmosphere she was soaking up.

The Purpose Behind The Pageant: Beyond The Crown for Miss Universe Jamaica

Dr Gabrielle Henry's participation extends well beyond the catwalk and the coveted title. As an accomplished ophthalmologist, she carries a deeply personal and professional advocacy with her. She established the See Me Foundation, a powerful initiative focused on providing vital educational and economic opportunities for individuals who are blind or have reduced vision. This foundation embodies the core values of the pageant's social project category.

The official social project, known as the 'Beyond the Crown' category, is built on the concept that 'being a queen is not defined by glitz and glamour, but by compassion'. The public has been actively involved in supporting the contestants' various social impact initiatives, with voting closing tomorrow. Organisers passionately urged the public to back Dr Henry's vision of compassion and change.

'Join us in celebrating the spirit of purpose, compassion, and impact. Support Gabrielle Henry from Jamaica in the Beyond the Crown category on the Miss Universe Zetrix App – where we honour women who inspire change and uplift their communities,' the organisers declared on social media. 'Every vote brings Gabrielle closer to being recognised for her purpose beyond beauty. Vote now... Let's unite and showcase the heart of Jamaica to the world!'

The preliminary competition and the highly anticipated national costume presentation were both scheduled for November 19, making the stage incident all the more concerning regarding Dr Henry's participation and subsequent results.

The key question now facing the Miss Universe Organisation and the Jamaican delegation is whether Dr Henry will be medically cleared in time to grace the stage for the Grand Finals on November 21.

The 74th instalment of the Miss Universe 2025 pageant is slated for the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand, on November 21, and will be carried live on RushPrime.

As of press time, her condition and status for the final competition remain officially undisclosed.

The crowning moment will see Victoria Theilvig of Denmark, Miss Universe 2024, pass on the torch to her successor, hopefully with Miss Universe Jamaica, Dr Gabrielle Henry, back on her feet and ready to compete for the final crown.

The world now awaits an update on the condition of the determined delegate, whose journey has been marked by both immense grace and this unforeseen moment of fragility.