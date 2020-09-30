Former "America's Got Talent" judge Gabrielle Union has reached a settlement with NBC almost a year after complaining about the toxic work environment fostered at the American talent show competition.

Gabrielle Union and NBC released a joint statement on Tuesday to announce that they have cordially reached a settlement over the dispute. The statement read: "We've reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect."

The joint statement did not reveal the details of the settlement, but according to a report in Deadline, Union has received "significant" compensation from the channel. The "Bring It On" actress left as a judge on the show last year after just one season, alleging misconduct and racial discrimination on the show and at the network.

After reports emerged in November 2019 that neither she nor Julianne Hough would return as judges on the next season of "America's Got Talent," Union came forward with her accusations of racial insensitivity, sexism, and misconduct on the show, and claimed she was fired for raising concerns against the toxic work culture.

A report in Variety at the time claimed that the 47-year-old was reportedly let go after she requested the show's producers to escalate to human resources an incident involving a racist joke made by former "Tonight Show" host and comedian Jay Leno who was guest-starring on the show. The report also claimed that producers repeatedly told Union her hairstyles on the show were "too black."

An independent investigation was subsequently launched into her claims, but the network concluded in May that "no one associated with the show made any insensitive or derogatory remarks about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time." After the statement, Union filed a complaint with California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing against NBCUniversal, AGT producers Fremantle and Syco, and Union's fellow judge Simon Cowell, citing her experiences with racial insensitivity and sexism on set.

In the complaint that was filed in June, Union also named then-NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy alleging he warned her to stop pursuing her claims of racism. Telegdy has since been let go from the network.