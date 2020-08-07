NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell and Mark Lazarus ousted Paul Telegdy from the company and appointed Frances Berwick to oversee part of his functions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Telegdy's exit comes after NBC Universal shifted from a "vertical reporting structure to a horizontal one." His position will not be replaced. Instead, Berwick will now oversee content and programming strategy across all the TV entertainment network as head of a new Entertainment Business unit.

Telegdy's exit also comes weeks after the company launched an investigation into reports that he fostered a toxic work culture. Among those who reported him to higher-ups include former "America's Got Talent" judge Gabrielle Union. She filed a complaint against the show in February for alleged "racism, sexism, and a toxic work environment." The actress mentioned Telegdy, whom she claims tried to prevent her from speaking up amid an investigation into the show's workplace conditions.

Likewise, Sharon Osbourne, who was a judge for six seasons of "America's Got Talent," said Telegdy threatened her in 2012. He threatened her job after he learned of her plans to hold a press conference about her son Jack Osbourne's removal from the "Stars Earn Stripes" reality-competition show.

"He said, 'Go f**k yourself. If you call the press you'll never work in this town, you f***ing witch,'" Osbourne recalled to which Telegdy denied the accusation through a representative.

The publication cited 30 producers, executives, and other former and current employees who complained of the same toxic work environment on "America's Got Talent." They said Telegdy fostered the toxic work culture when he ran the show from 2009 until he became chairman in 2018.

Sources claimed Telegdy mocked gay executives, used homophobic and misogynistic slurs, and made sexual comments about network talent. He would also "disparage or make sexual comments about the physical appearance of network talent."

"This narrative is not reflective of the values of NBC Entertainment or the culture we strive to create. NBCUniversal takes these matters seriously and will investigate these allegations, many of which are coming to our attention for the first time. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating a safe, respectful and supportive workplace for all," an NBC spokesperson said.

Telegdy also declined the accusations thrown against him by Union, Osbourne, and those from NBC Universal in a statement published in July.