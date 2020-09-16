Exactly as leaked by renowned industry insider Jon Prosser, the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE were unveiled during Apple's "Time Flies" event. Among the new features included with the upcoming flagship wearable is the ability to monitor blood oxygen levels. This along with other health metrics provide specialists with an overview of the user's overall fitness and health. Samsung, on the other hand, was one step ahead of its competitor when it released the Galaxy Watch 3 and now a titanium version is on the way.

Before Apple even touted the aforementioned technology as a groundbreaking feature, Samsung's older smartphone models were already equipped with Sp02 sensors. However, due to the rise of COVID-19 cases wherein blood oxygen levels are closely monitored, it is considered as a welcome functionality on wearables. When the Galaxy Watch 3 debuted last month, only two models were available for purchase. Both flaunted stainless-steel cases and buttons with a notably premium design.

From a performance and functionality aspect, the Galaxy Watch 3 is exactly the same as its titanium version. Moreover, it ships with a metal bracelet fashioned from the same material as the case, reports The Verge. Samsung is offering this model in a 45 mm size with Mystic Black as the only colour. Most tech pundits find it odd given the manufacturer has been promoting its Mystic Bronze colourway for the majority of its new hardware.

Although it is more luxurious than the regular variants, the smartwatch is limited to Bluetooth connectivity with no hints of an LTE version coming soon. In 2019, Apple also produced a titanium version of the Apple Watch Series 5, but it seems the Series 6 will not have one this time around. The Galaxy Watch 3 sports a 1.4-inch round always-on OLED display with a 360 x 360 resolution protected by a Gorilla Glass DX lens.

It packs a Samsung Exynos 9110 dual-core processor at 1.15 GHz with 1 GB of RAM accompanied by 8GB of internal storage. The smartwatch runs on the brand's proprietary Tizen operating system and is powered by a 340 mAh battery which is good for up to two days of regular usage. The Galaxy Watch 3 titanium will cost $599 when it ships on Oct. 2.