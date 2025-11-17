Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has made history at The Game Awards 2025, securing 12 nominations—the most ever for a single title. While the achievement cements Sandfall Interactive's ambitious RPG as a frontrunner, the scale of recognition has also reignited debate about whether the awards reflect genuine merit or lean towards platform bias, particularly given PlayStation's significant presence across categories.

Record-Breaking Recognition

Announced by host Geoff Keighley during a live stream, the nominations placed Clair Obscur ahead of PlayStation major titles Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Ghost of Yōtei, each with eight nods. Hades II followed with six. The Game of the Year shortlist includes Clair Obscur, Death Stranding 2, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades II, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II.

Sony Interactive Entertainment emerged as the most nominated publisher, with 19 nominations overall. Kepler Interactive, which backs Clair Obscur, secured 13, while Microsoft and Electronic Arts each earned 10.

PlayStation's Dominance

The nominations underscore PlayStation's prominent role in the awards landscape. With Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yōtei joining Clair Obscur at the top, Sony's influence is unmistakable. Critics argue that this dominance risks overshadowing other platforms, particularly Nintendo and Xbox, whose flagship titles received fewer nominations.

The question is whether this reflects the strength of PlayStation's current portfolio or a structural bias within the voting process. The jury, composed of media outlets, account for 90% of the vote, with fans contributing the remaining 10%.

Triumph or Bias?

Supporters of Clair Obscur point to its innovative design, narrative ambition, and distinctive art direction as justification for its record-breaking achievement. The game's nominations span major categories, including Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, and Best Performance, with actors Ben Starr, Charlie Cox, and Jennifer English all recognised.

Yet sceptics highlight the concentration of awards among PlayStation titles as evidence of imbalance. With Sony leading publishers by a wide margin, some question whether the awards risk becoming a showcase for a single platform rather than a celebration of the industry's diversity.

Fan Voting and Public Perception

Fans can cast their votes online until 10 December, though their influence is limited to 10% of the final tally. This raises further concerns about transparency and representation, as public opinion may be outweighed by jury consensus.

The debate reflects a broader tension within the industry: balancing recognition of blockbuster achievements with visibility for independent and cross-platform titles. While Clair Obscur is technically an indie project backed by Kepler Interactive, its prominence alongside Sony's biggest productions blurs the line between independent innovation and corporate dominance.

Your nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards 2025 on Thursday, December 11. pic.twitter.com/VQTXMfNHOQ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 17, 2025

Looking Ahead

The Game Awards will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on 11 December. With 27 categories in play, the ceremony will not only crown winners but also shape perceptions of fairness and influence in gaming's most visible awards show.

Whether Clair Obscur's historic achievement is remembered as a triumph of artistry or a symbol of systemic bias may depend less on the trophies it collects and more on how the industry interprets its success.