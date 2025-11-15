The collision course at the heart of My Hero Academia has finally erupted. The previous episode left fans breathless after Deku made a desperate, all-or-nothing gamble: 'deciding to transfer Gearshift to Shigaraki'. The ruthless villain, shocked by the young hero's sheer determination to fight through catastrophic pain, was caught off guard.

Using Smokescreen and Blackwhip mixed with his own blood as a feint, Deku succeeded in getting close. He transferred Kudo and the Gearshift Quirk, a one-way trip that had an immediate, paradigm-shifting result: he scarred Shigaraki's very soul. Now, the entire war effort hangs in the balance, waiting for the fallout from that staggering sacrifice.

Spoilers and Theories for My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 7

This is not just another episode. The transfer of Kudo (the Second User's vestige) and Gearshift was a definitive, costly move. Deku has purposefully sacrificed one of his most powerful and vital Quirks. In doing so, he has also forcefully injected Shigaraki's inner world with a foreign, hostile entity. The 'scarring' of the soul implies that Kudo is now a virus in Shigaraki's system, fighting him from within.

My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 7 must immediately deal with the consequences. Is Deku now critically weakened and vulnerable, or has his sacrifice created the first real opening in this seemingly impossible battle? This episode is pivotal, as the entire final war hinges on the answer.



Based on this cliffhanger, the biggest spoilers and theories for the upcoming episode revolve around Shigaraki's inner world. The episode will almost certainly shift perspectives, taking viewers inside Shigaraki's mind (and the One For All vestige world) to witness the immediate fallout of Kudo's arrival.

Theories suggest Kudo's goal is not just to 'scar' Shigaraki, but to actively sabotage him from within, potentially weakening his control over his Quirks or his body. This episode is expected to be a heavy, psychological battle, contrasting with the intense physical action of the last.

Release Date and Global Times for My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 7

Fans around the world are desperate to see what happens next. The episode is scheduled for a simultaneous release on Saturday, November 15, 2025. In Japan, it airs at 5:30 p.m. JST. Thanks to Crunchyroll's simulcast programme, international fans will get to watch it just moments after.

Check the release time for your region in the US below:

Timezone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time November 15, 2025 4:30 a.m. Pacific Time November 15, 2025 1:30 a.m.

Yes, those times mean an early start for dedicated fans in the United States, but given the massive cliffhanger, many will be setting their alarms.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 7

You can watch My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 7 exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll has solidified its place as one of the most well-known platforms for anime lovers globally.3 Founded in 2006, the service has grown to offer a massive library of thousands of anime shows, films, and simulcasts. It holds the official licence for many of the world's most popular series, including Naruto, One Piece, Attack on Titan, and Demon Slayer.

To watch the new episode as it airs, you will need a Crunchyroll account. While the service's free version offers limited, ad-supported content, new simulcast episodes like My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 7 are typically reserved for paid premium subscribers. A premium subscription grants you unlimited, ad-free access to their entire catalogue, including new episodes on day one.

What Is My Hero Academia All About?

For those new to the series, the core concept is captured in its official synopsis:

"El 80% de la población mundial ha desarrollado superpoderes y son entrenados en la Academia de Héroes. Como consecuencia, han surgido tanto superhéroes como supervillanos. Izuku Midoriya es parte de ese 20% sin ningún poder sobrenatural. Sin embargo, su mayor deseo es poder estudiar en la Academia y convertirse en un héroe."

This synopsis translates to: '80% of the world's population has developed superpowers and are trained at the Hero Academy. As a consequence, both superheroes and supervillains have emerged. Izuku Midoriya is part of that 20% without any supernatural power. However, his greatest desire is to be able to study at the Academy and become a hero'.

This simple premise, of a Quirkless boy inheriting the ultimate power (One For All), has propelled the story through years of training, triumph, and tragedy. Season 8 has thrown viewers directly into the Final War arc, where Deku's pure desire to be a hero is being tested against the ultimate, world-ending threat of Tomura Shigaraki.

Deku's ultimate gamble has changed the battlefield, moving the fight from a physical war to a psychological one inside Shigaraki's very soul. The upcoming episode is pivotal, promising to reveal the immediate, game-changing consequences of transferring Kudo and Gearshift.