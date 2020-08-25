A British gay father just got engaged this week to his daughter's 25-year-old ex-boyfriend while on holiday with both of them in Croatia. Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 50, proposed to his bisexual assistant, Scott Hutchinson, who previously dated his 20-year-old daughter Saffron for several months.

The romantic proposal took place on a yacht near the island of Hvar in Croatia. Barrie took the time to decorate the boat with rose petals and candles and of course a good bottle of champagne. His momentous proposal was the highlight of a planned family holiday with his daughter.

Barrie took to social media to reveal his engagement with Scott and posted a video of his plush proposal on Instagram. He is seen in the video showing off a mouth-dropping diamond and silver ring while trying to be coy about the whole thing.

"What happened here tonight? I wonder what it could be? There's Champagne, there's roses, uh, uh, uh, oh... what do you think happened here?"

His video post raked in about 3,000 views and 200 likes alongside congratulatory comments from his followers calling them the "perfect couple."

The couple have also earlier announced that they are expecting a baby girl in October via surrogacy. This would be Barrie's 6th surrogate child.

In 1999, Barrie and his former partner Tony, 55, were all the buzz of British media when they became the very first same sex couple to be registered as parents to surrogate born twins Aspen and Saffron. The couple had three more children while building their empire now worth £40 million packaged with a 10-bedroom mansion in Florida. They made a killing with ventures in surrogacy agencies as well as in medical research and became civil partners in 2006. Sadly, Tony was diagnosed with cancer soon after the couple married in 2014.

Barrie recalls how they slid into a platonic relationship over time. Scott was his PA for seven years and became his shoulder to cry on while Tony was undergoing treatment in 2018. Tony is now in remission, however, their 32-year-relationship ended last year. He still lives with Barrie in the same £6 million mansion in Florida together with all their children and Scott. Because Tony has always been Barrie's "true love," Tony agreed to be the godfather of Barrie and Scott's baby girl.

Saffron on the other hand has freely expressed that she is not bothered at all by her father and her ex's relationship as long as they are happy together.