Gay couples heading to Qatar to witness the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets, according to Qatar's ambassador to the UK.

The statement from Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah came during an interview with Times Radio. The diplomat was asked how the authorities would react if same-sex couples indulged in public display of affection during the event.

He responded by saying that people need to be "mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society." He went on to clarify that holding hands is "totally permitted," but kissing is not.

"I would not comment on any hypothetical scenarios," he said. "But I would say that public displays of affection would probably be unlawful here in the UK."

When the show interjected by saying that this is not the case in the UK, he said: "In that instance, I would say holding hands is totally permitted in any culture, even in our culture – come and hold any hands, that's not a problem at all."

"But there are certain interpretations of what would be a public display of affection, in a particular country, that might be different in another, so I think one has to just be mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society in that respect," he went on to elaborate.

The ambassador also clarified that gay couples will not face any difficulties getting hotel rooms.

"Again, you know, when you come to the check-in desk, they're not going to ask you whether you're gay or lesbian to have a room at any hotel," he said.

"You could stay with as many people as you want, whether you're gay or lesbian, it's up to you. So, I think there is no issue on that front."

Even though Qatari authorities have said that everyone will be welcome to attend the event, the situation on the ground says otherwise, writes The Independent.

Recently, journalists from Sweden and Norway tried to book hotels posing as a same-sex couple in one of the hotels listed by FIFA, but several hotels were not keen on having them as guests.

FIFA came under attack from various human rights activists when they first announced that the World Cup would be held in Qatar in 2022. The country has been accused of not only ostracising the LGBT+ community but has also been accused of exploiting migrant workers.