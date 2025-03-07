Gene Hackman, the celebrated Hollywood actor known for his iconic roles in films like The French Connection and Unforgiven, lived a quiet life in New Mexico with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, in their luxurious Santa Fe mansion. However, following their shocking and mysterious deaths in February 2025, their private life has recently come under the spotlight.

One aspect of their relationship that is making rounds on the internet is Betsy's commitment to keeping her husband physically active, even at 95.

According to sources close to the couple, Betsy was passionate about fitness and health and did not want her husband to succumb to frailty. They said that she insisted on Hackman staying active through various exercises, including yoga, Tai Chi, and strength training, even as he slowed down with age.

A Rigorous Fitness Regimen for the Actor

Betsy Arakawa, a Hawaiian native of Japanese descent, was dedicated to ensuring her husband lived as long and healthily as possible.

Betsy, a former fitness centre worker, strongly believed in maintaining physical fitness, especially as one ages. Hence, this belief reportedly led her to deny Hackman a wheelchair, even when his age seemed to make it necessary. It is also reported that despite his advancing years, she encouraged him to continue walking by using a crane.

According to Reports, Betsy made sure Hackman practised yoga and Tai Chi, activities known for their balance, flexibility and other benefits. At 95, Hackman was reportedly pushed by his wife to engage in 'senior exercises,' which included strength training and balance practices to help maintain his mobility and strength.

A Spiritual Life in Santa Fe

Betsy's commitment to her husband's fitness extended beyond physical activities. According to reports, she believed their home in Santa Fe was the perfect place to live during their golden years due to the area's spiritual qualities.

Locals from the area believe that Santa Fe has a high concentration of spiritual energy. The Body of Santa Fe's website describes the zone as a 'spiritual vortex that calls to those in search of healing, clarity, and deeper connection.' Betsy said the vortex provided a 'magical' atmosphere that enhanced their lives and promoted deep self-discovery.

Hackman's wife's history with fitness is well-established. In the 1980s, she worked part-time at a fitness centre where she met Gene Hackman. Their shared interest in health and fitness formed the foundation of their relationship, which ultimately led to their marriage in December 1991.

Betsy Also Monitored Hackman's Diet

While speaking to TMZ, Hackman's close friend and former business partner, Doug Lanham, claimed that Betsy put the Oscar-winning actor on a strict yet healthy diet and even monitored his eating habits.

Lanham added that Hackman used to hang out with him while golfing, and he managed to 'sneak a cheat meal.' They both used to co-own a popular Sante Fe restaurant, Jinja Bar & Bistro.

Couple's Mysterious Death

Despite maintaining such a healthy regime, Hackman and Betsy's death ended up being a matter of investigation and mystery.

Unfortunately, Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's lives ended abruptly and mysteriously in late February 2025. The couple's partially mummified bodies were found in their Santa Fe home on 26 February after a caretaker discovered them in separate rooms.

In a press conference, Sheriff Adan Mendoza of Santa Fe County said that there were no signs of foul play or external trauma. However, investigators have raised concerns about pills found near Betsy's body. They also initially suspected carbon monoxide poisoning but ruled it out after conducting an examination.

Although there were no signs of external trauma, investigators have raised concerns about pills found near Betsy's body. Sheriff Adan Mendoza of Santa Fe County confirmed that these pills were 'of concern,' though the cause of death remains undetermined.

It was also revealed that Gene Hackman's pacemaker registered its last event on 17 February, nine days before his body was discovered, which has led investigators to believe that was likely his final day of life. On Friday, it was reported that the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office will likely share new updates regarding the investigation. But for now, the cause of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's death remains shrouded in mystery.