To say that we are living in uncertain times in the post-pandemic world is a huge understatement. Like countless others, Gennaro Tella & Cody Vaujin had to think outside the box and find ways to keep their businesses afloat amidst the global turbulence caused by COVID-19. According to these two entrepreneurs, it all comes down to being unshakeable in your resolve to survive challenges in uncertain times.

To be unshakeable means to have strong beliefs, feelings, or opinions. Gennaro Tella & Cody Vaujin had steadfast mindsets that helped them survive the COVID-19 storm and come out even stronger. They knew the pandemic was an unprecedented opportunity to gauge the strength of their businesses and were very happy to meet the challenge head-on.

These entrepreneurs stayed unshakeable because they were prepared. Being dynamic is a must for success, which means to quickly adapt to changes, even the unexpected ones, to keep things running smoothly. Gennaro Tella & Cody Vaujin adhere to the mantra of "expect the unexpected." They had strategies in place to work remotely at the drop of a hat and fiscal plans to make up for the reduction in cash flow. As a result, their businesses could go on as usual even when the lockdowns were announced. Gennaro Tella & Cody Vaujin not only survived the pandemic but made their businesses thrive amidst adversity.

Openly admitting that uncertainty can create emotions like stress, depression, and anxiety, both business owners realized the importance of taking time off work. In order to be unshakeable, one needs to stay in control of themselves. One of the easiest ways to do this is to step back, detach from all tech, and take a deep breath or engage in some other relaxing activity. Not only did Gennaro Tella & Cody Vaujin do this frequently themselves, but they also encouraged their teams to do the same.

Finally, Gennaro Tella & Cody Vaujin maintained a positive and confident outlook during the pandemic. Amidst the dark days, they tried to focus on the good things in their lives. Both Gennaro Tella & Cody Vaujin credit their positive mindset about their businesses, teams, friends, family, and loved ones in helping them stay strong. In doing this, they remained the leaders their staff needed them to be. In taking control instead of letting turmoil control them, they discovered and showed the world what it means to be unshakeable.

Gennaro Tella & Cody Vaujin acknowledge they have learned invaluable lessons from the pandemic that they would keep close to their hearts during future adversities. They have learned how to be not only better people but also better leaders.