The bright lights of New York's nightlife and the harsh realities of street violence collided early Sunday morning, leaving a professional athlete's life hanging in the balance. New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd is reportedly in critical condition, fighting for his life at Bellevue Hospital after a shooting in Midtown Manhattan.

The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the NFL community, took place in the early hours of Sunday. Police reports state the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on West 38th Street, near the bustling hub of Seventh Avenue.

While police officials have not formally identified the 29-year-old victim, sources close to the investigation have confirmed it was the Jets' defensive back. Boyd was immediately rushed to Bellevue, where he is receiving emergency treatment for critical wounds.

A Career Now Facing Its Toughest Fight

Kris Boyd, a 5-foot-11 defence veteran, is in his first year with 'Gang Green', having joined the New York team this season. His professional career began with the Minnesota Vikings before the 2019 season.

Since then, Boyd has become a league journeyman, demonstrating resilience and a determined work ethic. He has spent time on the rosters of both the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans before finding his new home with the Jets.

This tragic news is compounded by the fact that Boyd was already facing a professional setback. The cornerback is currently listed on the Jets' injured reserve, meaning his 2025 season had already been prematurely halted by an on-field injury. He was not expected to play again this year, but this new, life-threatening challenge is one no player could ever anticipate.

🚨🔥 NEW YORK JETS PLAYER KRIS BOYD SHOT & IN CRITICAL CONDITION IN MANHATTAN LAST NIGHT.

This occurred at 38th Street & 7th which is the Garment District not far from MSG & Hells Kitchen area. He was outside of a CLUB at around 2am.

I remember there one was called “Sei Less”… pic.twitter.com/VIOEyGNqXX — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) November 16, 2025

Investigation Active as Team Reels From Shock

Back on West 38th Street, the investigation is in its very early stages. Law enforcement sources have stated that no arrests have been made, and the search for a suspect or suspects is ongoing. The motives behind the shooting remain unknown as detectives begin to piece together the events of that morning.

The shocking news lands at a difficult moment for the entire Jets organisation. The team and its fans are still coming to terms with a recent, bruising loss to their rivals, the New England Patriots, on Thursday night.

With the team not scheduled to play on Sunday, the focus was meant to be on recovery and regrouping. Instead, the organisation finds itself anxiously awaiting updates from a hospital, hoping for the survival of one of its own.

The coming hours and days will be critical, not only for the police investigation but for Kris Boyd's personal battle. His teammates, the wider NFL family, and fans are left to wait, hoping for positive news.