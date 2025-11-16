Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the status of New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd following a shooting in New York City. The 29-year-old was reportedly 'clinging to life' after being gunned down outside a Midtown Manhattan hotspot early Sunday.

But in an exclusive update, his best friend and 'father figure', Ernest Quander, told The Post a different story. 'He's all good right now. He's in good condition. He's doing real good'.

Boyd was left in critical condition after the shocking incident, which occurred around 2 a.m. outside a restaurant in the heart of Manhattan's celeb centre.

The athlete was struck by two gunshots to the abdomen. Sources reported that two luxury cars, one believed to carry the gunman, sped away from the scene.

No official updates have been provided since Boyd was listed as in critical but stable condition. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital while reportedly slipping in and out of consciousness.

'He's a Soldier': A Best Friend's Reassurance on Kris Boyd's Status

Despite the harrowing official reports, Ernest Quander, one of Boyd's closest friends from his days at the University of Texas, provided a hopeful update.

'He's a soldier, through tough times', Quander added. 'He's fine. He's fine'.

Quander confirmed he was travelling to New York City to be at his friend's side, reinforcing his positive assessment of Boyd's recovery.

More Than a Coach: The 'Father Figure' Bond Forged in Texas

The bond between the two men runs deep, with Quander often described as a 'father figure' to Boyd, a role he took on when he was just 23.

The two met when Quander was a young coach and Boyd was a freshman college player. 'It started from him hey take me home to us going to get food to us just building a real bond', Quander previously told an East Texas news outlet.

Quander has been a pivotal figure in Boyd's life, supporting him from his college days to his NFL career. 'He never quit, he never gave up even with the odds stacked against him', Quander said.

From Gilmer High to the NFL: A Dream Realised

Boyd's journey to the NFL is a story of determination, starting on the football fields of East Texas. Both Boyd and his fellow Gilmer High School alumnus, Blake Lynch, worked tirelessly to achieve their dreams.

Lynch, a linebacker, and Boyd, a cornerback, both played for the Minnesota Vikings before Boyd joined the Jets, bringing pride to their hometown.

Alan Metzel, their former head coach at Gilmer High School, noted the impact they have on current students. 'We've got pictures in the hall of them... yes definitely they want to grow up and be like those guys'.

Lynch once shared a message for their community: 'Just to mention to everybody back home in East Texas that you know anything is possible...with consistency and hard work you can reach your dreams'.

That same work ethic is what Quander sees in Boyd's character. 'He's loud cuz he plays with passion... that's what makes him who he is... that's the reason he got to where he is right now', Quander said.

It is this passionate 'soldier' mentality that fans and friends are now counting on as Boyd fights to recover in a New York hospital.