Earlier this month, it has been confirmed that FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique is in a relationship with 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti. While it was initially believed that their relationship is only a few months old, new reports are claiming that the pair may have been carrying on an affair as far back as 2019.

Earlier this year, rumours started to swirl after it was revealed that the 35-year-old Spaniard had moved out of the home he once shared with Colombian pop star Shakira and their two children. He had reportedly moved back into the bachelor pad that he lived in before meeting the famous songstress about 12 years ago.

Soon after, reports of a new girlfriend started to come out, and it was soon followed by a statement from the couple confirming their split. Earlier this month, after numerous and often false speculations, the identity of Clara Chia was finally revealed and the couple was even spotted kissing at a concert out in public.

Now, fresh reports out of Spain are claiming that the affair has been going on well before the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Tele 5 programme "Ya es mediodia" as per Marca, witnesses claim that Pique had been carrying on with the young woman since November 2019.

According to unnamed sources, Pique and Clara Chia "entered a well-known hotel in Madrid together after the Davis Cup before the pandemic." It may be remembered that Pique's company, Kosmos Holding, is the current owner of the event, in partnership with the ITF.

Clara Chia is believed to be a student, but she has also been seen working at Kosmos events. It is unclear if the pair met at the company or if it was Pique who brought her in. She had attended the Davis Cup and reportedly spent the night with the footballer at a discreet hotel.

Regardless of the circumstances surrounding their relationship, it is clear that Pique is no longer hiding it after his recent PDA with the 23-year-old.

Read more Gerard Pique spotted kissing new younger girlfriend Clara Chia in public