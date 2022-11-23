Antonio Brown crossed the line in his feud with Tom Brady, when he posted a doctored photo of himself with the latter's now estranged wife, Gisele Bundchen. The former NFL wide receiver posted a fake nude photo of the Brazilian supermodel on Snapchat.

The reason for Brown's bizarre feud with Brady is unclear, especially after the seven-time Super Bowl champion played a key role in recruiting him - first to the New England Patriots and then to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 34-year-old is currently without a team after being dropped by the Buccaneers midway through the 2021-22 season. Brown won his first and only Super Bowl championship alongside Brady in Tampa, but has ignited a feud with his former friend when rumours about his impending divorce to Bundchen began making the rounds.

The former Pittsburg Steelers wide receiver first mocked Brady with a picture of him hugging Bundchen after their Super Bowl win in 2021. It did not stop there, he then doctored his face on a picture of Brady posing with his now former partner.

🚨CELEBRIDADES: Obcecado? Jogador profissional de futebol americano Antonio Brown posta várias montagens de Gisele Bundchen em seu Snapchat, após divórcio da modelo com Tom Brady, jogador da NFL. pic.twitter.com/XipWxE8QNz — Closer Brasil (@closerbrasil) November 22, 2022

Brown has now crossed the line, and surely burnt any chance he had of rekindling his friendship with the quarterback.

The post has since been deleted, but not before eagle eyed fans took screen grabs, which is now making its rounds on Twitter and other social platforms. Again, there was no caption or explanation as to the reason for Brown's continued taunting of the Buccaneers quarterback.

O ex-WR e agora rapper Antonio Brown fez mais um ataque ao QB Tom Brady.



AB postou uma montagem em sua conta no snapchat da ex-mulher de Brady, Gisele Bundchen. pic.twitter.com/nXi8zPetdS — 50 Jardas | NFL | (@50jardas) November 21, 2022

NFL fans were not too happy with Brown's actions towards Bundchen, with many claiming that the former wide receiver needs help. Others feel that the seven-time Pro Bowl star wants to remain relevant and is using Brady and his ex-wife to garner more attention.

One NFL fan wrote: "Antonio Brown up at 8am posting a picture of Brady's ex wife is insane. This man really is sick or he just craves attention."