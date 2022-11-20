The ink is not even dry on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's divorce papers, but speculations are already swirling about how they will be moving on from their 13-year marriage. As it turns out, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback does not have to stay single for long if he decides not to be.

According to recent reports, the NFL GOAT is already attracting attention from numerous women including models like his famous ex-wife. Brady has also caught the attention of influencers and Playboy "playmates."

In an interview with the New York Post, Playboy model Sara Blake is very keen on being Brady's rebound even though she is already a married woman. She told the publication that she is willing to ask her husband for permission. "I would have to essentially ask my husband for a hall pass."

A "hall pass" is a term used by some couples when hypothetically talking about celebrities or other usually unattainable crushes. It basically means that given the opportunity, one partner will be allowed to "hook up" with said celeb.

Blake even shared the pick-up line she would use on the seven-time Super Bowl winner. "I'd be like, 'Hey, what's up, good looking? I love your chiseled jawline and you have such a cannon' You're the greatest quarterback of all-time, and scr*w Gisele.' That's what I would probably say."

She said that Brady's successful career and his dedication to his profession is something that she finds very attractive. However, Blake has some competition for Brady's attention.

Journalist Kendra Middleton also thinks Brady's passion for his career is also extremely attractive. "Obviously, he's very physically attractive, but his work ethic is awesome - I love it," she said.

If Brady wants to go back to a formula that works, Brazilian model Mayara Lopes is also interested in replacing Gisele's role in the quarterback's life. "I wouldn't necessarily approach him directly, but I would make eye contact and try to get his attention," she told the publication.

Meanwhile, eyes are also watching Gisele's every move. The supermodel is obviously also an extremely attractive high profile personality, and there is no doubt that she has a number of admirers already circling. However, both she and Brady have stated that their priority at this time is to give their children the attention that they need during their crucial developmental years.