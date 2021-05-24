Good Morning Britain viewers have seen a number of hosts in the past few weeks, ever since Piers Morgan quit the show following a row over his controversial comments about Meghan Markle. However, the viewers were most delighted this Monday when Bill Turnbull appeared on screen to join his ex co-host, Susanna Reid.

Turnbull and Reid were co-hosts of BBC Breakfast, until Reid left the broadcaster in 2014 for ITV. Meanwhile, Turnbull also quit the show in 2016 after 15 years as its host, and announced two years later that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Turnbull and Reid have only presented the news together once since then, when the former stood in for Piers Morgan for one show of GMB in February this year. After his latest appearance on the show this Monday, it was confirmed that he will be co-hosting the programme alongside Reid for the next two days as well, following which their fans took to social media to applaud the "dream team."

"What a joy to see this Monday morning Bill with the beautiful Susanna, its made my morning watching GMB," one viewer tweeted, while another commented, "Susanna seems so much more relaxed and happy with Bill Turnbull by her side, great to have him back on tv again, the dream team are [sic] reunited!"

Reid herself also reminisced the old days as she welcomed her former colleague to the show, saying, "It's like being back at the BBC! Although maybe we shouldn't be, controversial subject this morning," she added, referring to their former employer's investigation into Martin Bashir's Panorama interview with Princess Diana.

"Just to say, people are loving having you back," Reid further said to Turnbull, noting that his "whole fan club" has come out with messages of support. Turnbull responded: "Thank you, it's a huge pleasure and honour, particularly to be back with you."

Meanwhile, many viewers and fans of the pair have been requesting GMB to make him the permanent presenter on the show. The programme has been rotating a series of co-hosts since Morgan left ITV. Turnbull also made references to Morgan's controversial exit, as he almost channelled his predecessor by arguing with Reid over their time-keeping. He then joked: "For a moment I thought I was going to have to storm out the studio."

While Reid pulled an awkward face realising the subtle nod to Piers, Turnbull added: "Oh, embarrassed silence."