Golden Globes went vegan on Sunday night.

For the first time in 77 years, the Golden Globes decided to do away with caviar, steak, and all cheesy affairs, and instead go for an all-vegan menu.

Guests at the star-studded event were served cold beet soup, mushroom risotto, and a dairy-free opera cake, after Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA)- the organisation behind the award show, decided to make a last-minute change in the menu.

The organisation had earlier in December announced a non-vegan menu with fish for the ceremony, but it got scrapped just before Christmas. Matthew Morgan, the executive chef at The Beverly Hilton Hotel where the show was held, said HFPA wanted to make the menu vegan to "send a good message."

The vegan menu at the award show featured an appetizer of chilled golden beet soup with locally grown chervil and amaranth and a main dish of king oyster mushrooms "scallops," with wild-mushroom risotto, roasted baby purple and green brussels sprouts, globe carrots and pea tendrils, reports Hollywood Reporter.

The HFPA has been taking other measures as well to address climate change, including a decision to reduce plastic waste and reuse the new red carpet at other events. Explaining the decision, HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said, "We don't think we'll change the world with one meal, but we decided to take small steps to bring awareness. The food we eat, the way it is processed and grown and disposed of, all of that contributes to the climate crisis."

According to a report by Variety, "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix had a huge role in the all-new vegan menu at the event. The report says it was Phoenix who suggested the idea to the Globes, persuading them to make the switch. The actor also took to his sister Rain's Instagram account to praise the decision and said: "By acknowledging animal agriculture's role in the degradation of our planet and boldly taking measures to do its part to reduce harm, the HFPA has shown great leadership."

The move has also been praised by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals). Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio also lauded the decision and thanked HFPA on Twitter.