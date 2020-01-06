Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are not yet ready to make a red carpet appearance together.

The celeb couple arrived solo at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night for the 77th Golden Globe Awards. While the British actor posed at the red carpet in a dark tuxedo, Taylor Swift followed him in a mesmerising floral gown, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The 30-year-old stepped out looking like a floral beauty in a custom Etro couture blue and green ball gown, which featured a cut-out bodice and low-cut back. The blonde beauty styled her hair in a bun and kept her makeup light. The "Blank Space" singer wore dangly earrings in the colours of blue and green to complement her dress. To finish her look, Swift sported a subtle light pink lip colour, and also added long eyelashes.

The Grammy-Award winner was nominated along with music composer Andrew Lloyd Webber at the 2020 Golden Globes for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture, for the track "Beautiful Ghosts" from "Cats" in which she plays Bombalurina. However, the award went to Elton John for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," the original song from "Rocketman."

The "Lover" singer reunited with her boyfriend inside the venue of the Golden Globes, as they sat side by side at a table during the ceremony. Though Swift and Alwyn did not make their red carpet debut, they did take one step further, as this was the first time when they sat next to each other during an award show.

Swift and Alwyn have been together for three years now, but try to keep their relationship out of the public eye. The couple who has never arrived at any event together was spotted leaving together during the World Premiere of "Cats" last month at Lincoln Centre in New York City. The love-birds were also photographed holding hands while leaving the star-studded event.

Speaking about keeping her relationship with Joe Alwyn out of the limelight, the 30-year-old singer earlier told The Guardian: "I've learned that if I do (talk about relationship with Alwyn), people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion."