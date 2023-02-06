ChatGPT has been garnering huge popularity among netizens lately. To those unaware, ChatGPT alludes to a chatbot developed by an Open AI. The newly launched chatbot is capable of quickly responding to diverse questions using AI (artificial intelligence).

Notably, the chatbot can respond to even the most complex queries with the help of information available online. In fact, ChatGPT has reportedly passed numerous professional examinations in the United States. So, it isn't surprising that ChatGPT is growing faster than any other consumer application.

After making its debut back in November, the chatbot has reached a whopping 100 million users. Microsoft invested nearly a billion dollars in the service citing its skyrocketing demand. This OpenAI chatbot poses a major threat to Google, which is the world's most popular search engine.

To combat this challenge, Google is reportedly prepping to launch a ChatGPT rival in the coming days. The search engine giant is slated to host a Search and AI event on February 8. The Verge recently received an invite to the Google event. The invite indicates the company will reveal how it plans to use "the power of AI" to revamp the search process.

Aside from this, the invite suggests Google will shed some light on its plan to overhaul how people explore and interact with the information they find online. As a result, the newfangled process to search for what you need online will be more intuitive and natural than before.

To recap, Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently stated that the American tech behemoth will enable people to "interact directly" with its "newest, most powerful language models as a companion to search" soon. However, Google did not confirm it will launch a ChatGPT rival during the launch event.

Nonetheless, the top executive's comments and the event description suggest a ChatGPT rival could be in the offing. Alternatively, the company could simply unveil a myriad of tools that are used in some of its apps. It is also worth mentioning here that the event invite has references to Google Maps, Google Lens, Google Translate, and more.

To recap, Google divulged some details about its chatbot language model dubbed LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) during the I/O 2022. Aside from this, there's Imagen AI, which alludes to image generation. ChatGPT is gaining popularity among users because it gives a human-like reply.

It will be interesting to see how Google's purported ChatGPT rival will provide search results. In the meantime, ChatGPT continues to show some great promise, although its results aren't always 100 percent accurate.