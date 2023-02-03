Google took the wraps off its Pixel 7 series duo back in October 2022 during its Made by Google event. Notably, the lineup comprises the base Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. These handsets have enabled the search engine giant to tighten its grip on the smartphone space.

Much to Google's delight, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro continue to garner huge popularity among Pixel fans. Still riding high on the success of its well-received Pixel series smartphones, the American tech giant has released official repair manuals for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

These recently released repair manuals will simplify and expedite the repair process when necessary. On the downside, these guides are currently available only to French users. These guides will enable Pixel 7 series users to repair their smartphones without requiring them to visit a repair shop.

To those unaware, the original spare parts of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are already up for grabs on iFixit. Also, it is worth noting that iFixit provides free-to-use repair guides. Still, Google has decided to give official repair manuals to Pixel 7 series owners. The official repair guides include details about parts replacement, assembling, as well as disassembling the handsets.

Regrettably, you'd need a French IP address to get your hands on these repair manuals. According to a report by NotebookCheck, users outside France can resort to using a VPN service to access these repair guides. Although the guide is teeming with pictorial advice, a translation tool can come in handy.

Alternatively, you can use the guides available via iFixit. However, the official repair manuals include more details. There are 173 pages for the Pixel 7 and 197 pages dedicated to the Pixel 7 Pro. It is still unclear whether the company will offer translations of these guides into English and other languages.

Google has reportedly released these repair manuals merely to improve the French Repair Index scores of the Pixel series smartphones. Google's French Repair Index has already been covered by iFixit in the form of an extensive article. Also, the EU is reportedly gearing up to bring a similar service across EU countries.

As a result, Google will have no choice but to offer repair manuals in multiple languages.