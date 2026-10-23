Google DeepMind employees are quitting and breaking their silence over the tech giant's expanding military AI contracts, warning that artificial intelligence could accelerate battlefield targeting beyond meaningful human oversight. Researchers have raised concerns about how the Pentagon deploys the technology, while one departing engineer claims staff are afraid to speak out for fear of damaging their careers.

The backlash follows Google's growing involvement with the US and Israeli militaries, raising questions about whether its AI safety commitments can withstand the demands of modern warfare.

DeepMind Engineer Quits Over Military AI Contracts

Sofia Liguori, a London-based research engineer, resigned from Google DeepMind this week after three years at the company. Speaking exclusively to the BBC despite contractual restrictions, Liguori said she had lost confidence in Google's commitment to its ethical principles.

'Realising my company is pushing more and more for AI systems in military operations makes me feel ashamed to work at Google,' she said.

Liguori also alleged that employees feared retaliation for publicly questioning the company's direction.

'People are scared of retaliation and putting their career at risk. You feel you are being watched, you can't speak,' she told the BBC.

Google rejected suggestions that employees lacked safe ways to raise concerns, saying it maintains dedicated reporting channels and strict policies against retaliation.

Another researcher, Andreas Kirsch, resigned earlier this month, questioning whether Google could adequately oversee military applications of its technology.

Pentagon AI Deal Sparks Battlefield Targeting Concerns

Google signed an agreement earlier this year allowing its AI models to operate within classified Pentagon environments. The contract permits use for 'any lawful government purpose' but restricts domestic mass surveillance and autonomous weapons, including target selection, without appropriate human oversight and control.

Kirsch questioned whether those safeguards were sufficient.

'Google seems to have no right to control or veto how the Pentagon uses its AI and also seems to have limited visibility into how it's being deployed,' he told the BBC.

The concerns come as the US military increasingly incorporates artificial intelligence into intelligence analysis and battlefield operations. Palantir's Maven Smart Systems, for example, uses AI to help military personnel identify potential targets and process intelligence faster. However, the reporting does not establish that Google's models independently select battlefield targets.

Experts Warn AI Could Overwhelm Human Oversight

Sarah Shoker, formerly head of OpenAI's Geopolitics team, warned that rapidly generated AI recommendations could leave military operators insufficient time to identify mistakes.

'When you have hundreds of targets that are selected by AI and a short amount of time, it is almost impossible for a human operator to meaningfully review the AI's outputs for errors,' she said.

Retired Lieutenant General Jack Shanahan, formerly director of Project Maven, similarly questioned whether rapid AI deployment was compromising rigorous testing. The Pentagon has defended accelerated adoption, with defence official Emil Michael declaring that 'speed defines victory in the AI era.'

Google's Israel AI Deal Faces Renewed Scrutiny

Google's military partnerships have previously sparked controversy, particularly Project Nimbus, its $1.2 billion (£960 million) agreement with Amazon to provide cloud infrastructure and AI technology to Israel.

Google previously maintained that the project was not intended for sensitive weapons or intelligence workloads. The company told the BBC that its government contracts undergo reviews against established AI principles and acceptable-use policies.

Meanwhile, an anonymous DeepMind employee warned that continued resignations could produce a 'changing of the guard,' with incoming researchers replacing those opposed to Google's military direction.