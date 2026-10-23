A 16-year-old student allegedly livestreamed an axe attack on a teacher at Tunku Putra-HELP International School in Kuching, Malaysia, on Wednesday, using a mobile phone strapped to his forehead. The incident has drawn widespread attention after footage circulated online, prompting police intervention and raising questions about school safety.

According to reports, Sarawak police confirmed that footage circulating online was connected to the incident, which left the female teacher with injuries to her hand. Authorities are investigating the teenager's actions and have removed the video from Facebook.

How the Student Allegedly Broadcast the Attack

The incident unfolded shortly before 8am at the international school in Sarawak, with police receiving an emergency call at 8.03am. According to reporting by Malay Mail and The Borneo Post, the 12-minute, six-second recording showed the teenager preparing inside a school toilet. He appeared to remove an axe and lighter from his bag while a phone fixed to his forehead recorded his movements.

A 16-year-old Malaysian student attacked his teacher and fellow school pupils with an axe in an assault that he streamed live on social media. https://t.co/FBmY08khrj — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 22, 2026

The footage then followed him towards a classroom, where the alleged attack occurred. Separate CCTV images circulating online appeared to show him approaching the teacher with an axe before being restrained.

The recording became unstable during the confrontation, and the screen went dark after the phone apparently fell. Screams could still be heard.

The school said the teacher was injured while attempting to confiscate an unauthorised sharp object. Staff intervened, and the student was taken to the principal's office before police arrived.

No other students or staff were reported injured.

Police Findings on Weapons and Investigation

Acting Sarawak police commissioner Saifullizan Ishak confirmed that officers found a small axe and a penknife in connection with the case. Police also reported that the teenager had brought firecrackers onto school premises.

'We are conducting detailed investigations to identify the cause of the incident and obtain evidence,' Saifullizan said.

Investigators are examining the case under Section 324 of Malaysia's Penal Code, covering voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, and Section 6(1) of the Explosives Act 1957. Police detained the student and subsequently reported that he had been released on police bail. His motive has not been established publicly.

Saifullizan urged people not to speculate or circulate unverified claims while investigations continue.

School Tightens Security After Kuching Attack

Tunku Putra-HELP International School said the teacher was taken to hospital by ambulance and was recovering without critical injuries. The school closed early on Wednesday on police advice, allowing parents to collect their children. Classes resumed on Thursday following clearance from the authorities.

In a statement posted on Facebook, management announced three ancillary police officers would be stationed on campus, alongside checks on people entering the premises. The school also said the teenager was no longer enrolled and pledged counselling support for students affected by the incident.

The Sarawak State Education Department said it was prepared to provide psychosocial support to teachers, students and affected staff. Malaysia's Communications and Multimedia Commission removed the livestream. On Thursday, the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum urged the public to stop sharing recordings, warning that repeated circulation could cause further harm.

Police have yet to publicly announce a confirmed motive or any formal criminal charge against the teenager.