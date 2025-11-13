As the holiday shopping season accelerates, scammers are deploying increasingly sophisticated schemes to separate consumers from their money. According to the Global Anti-Scam Alliance, 57 per cent of adults experienced a scam in the past year, with 23 per cent reporting money stolen. This November, Google's latest fraud advisory warns of several emerging threats that could impact your finances.

Fake Job Offers Are Surging

Online job scams have become particularly prevalent, with fraudsters impersonating well-known companies through detailed imitations of official career pages and fake recruiter profiles. These schemes demand upfront registration or processing fees whilst using fake application forms to harvest sensitive banking details and identification documents. Remember that legitimate companies never require upfront payments or training fees to secure a job. Always verify job postings through a company's official website and never download application materials without confirming the source through official channels.

AI Product Scams Exploit Tech Enthusiasm

Cybercriminals are exploiting enthusiasm for artificial intelligence tools by creating sophisticated scams that impersonate popular AI services, promising free or exclusive access. These fraudulent offers appear as malicious mobile apps, credential-stealing phishing sites, browser extensions and 'fleecewear' apps with exorbitant fees. Only download from official app stores, double-check URLs for subtle misspellings, and be sceptical of offers that seem too good to be true. Never disable antivirus software, even if a download page suggests it.

Holiday Shopping Traps Multiply

According to the Federal Trade Commission, online shopping scams were the second-most common type of fraud reported in 2024. Scammers increase fraudulent activity during Black Friday and Cyber Monday by creating fake online storefronts that appear as sponsored links, impersonating well-known brands and promoting misleading discounts on social media.

The FCC warns that fake shipping notifications have become rampant, with scammers impersonating delivery services to demand redelivery fees. The US Postal Service does not send text messages or emails unless you signed up for them, and legitimate messages never contain payment links. Be wary of unexpected delivery texts urging immediate action, and use secure payment methods like credit cards that offer buyer protection.

In 2023, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center received 50,523 nonpayment and nondelivery complaints, costing victims over $309 million. Credit card and check fraud cost victims more than $173 million.

Protect Your Finances

To safeguard yourself this November, pay by credit card for online purchases, as most credit cards offer extra protection over debit cards. Never pay for anything via gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency, which are scammers' preferred methods. Be especially careful with delivery notifications, verifying any shipping issues directly through the retailer's official website rather than clicking links in texts or emails.

If you're looking for holiday work, be suspicious of jobs offered without interviews or that claim incredibly high wages for simple tasks. Never provide your bank account, credit card or Social Security number when first making contact with a potential employer.

The FBI recommends not clicking suspicious links in emails, only entering information on websites beginning with 'https', and being wary of sellers demanding unusual payment methods. Report suspected fraud to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center or the FTC.

With scammers increasingly using AI tools to enhance their schemes, staying vigilant and questioning offers that seem too good to be true has never been more important for protecting your financial wellbeing this holiday season.