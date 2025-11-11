Russian President Vladimir Putin's visibly deteriorating hands have ignited fresh speculation about his health, with viral photographs showing bulging veins, thin wrinkled skin and clenched fists that observers say appear painful. The images have drawn immediate comparisons to US President Donald Trump, whose own bruised hands have sparked similar concerns throughout 2025.

Footage from a conference in Russia last week captured Putin standing stiffly beneath a basketball hoop with his hands clenched tightly at his sides. His right hand appeared notably thin and wrinkled, with veins bulging prominently across the surface. Ukrainian sources claim the Russian president may be suffering from pain, with media personality Dmytro Gordon stating Putin's hands 'look swollen and sore, with veins bulging prominently on one hand'.

'What's with Putin's hands in this video? There's something wrong with Putin's hands', former advisor to Ukraine's interior ministry Anton Gerashchenko questioned whilst sharing the footage, which has been viewed over 1.5 million times on social media. He previously drew attention to Putin's hands in November 2024, when he said a video showed them 'not moving and look like they are separate from his body'.

The Kremlin has consistently denied claims that Putin is unwell. Over the years, officials have dismissed reports of serious illness as 'fake news'. However, Putin disappeared from public view for over two weeks in October 2024, prompting the Kremlin to admit he had been admitted to a Moscow hospital for 'ordinary medical examinations'.

Trump's Hand Bruising Draws Parallel Scrutiny

The growing concern about Putin's health mirrors similar speculation surrounding Trump, whose hands have frequently drawn attention due to visible bruising throughout his second term. As previously reported, medical experts suggested Trump's bruising was likely caused by minor trauma.

The White House has attributed Trump's hand bruising to 'frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin', which the 79-year-old president takes as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the bruising is 'consistent with minor soft tissue irritation' and represents a 'well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy'.

Trump has been photographed multiple times attempting to conceal bruising on the back of his right hand with makeup, prompting social media users to question the administration's transparency. 'The American people deserve answers about what's going on with Trump's hand', wrote the X account Republicans Against Trump in a post viewed over 1.1 million times.

The White House released a medical memo in July revealing that Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition in older adults where veins struggle to push blood back to the heart. The condition also causes swollen ankles, which Trump has exhibited publicly.

Age and Leadership Under Scrutiny

Putin, who has cultivated an image of robust health through staged photographs showing him doing judo or riding horses shirtless, turns 73 in October. Trump became the oldest person inaugurated as president when he took office in January at age 78.

Neither the Kremlin nor the White House has released comprehensive medical records for their respective leaders, fuelling continued speculation about the true state of their health.