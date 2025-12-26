Buzz around a Final Fantasy 9 remake has refused to die, and a newly resurfaced animated series may explain why.

While recent chatter from prominent leakers has suggested the project could be 'on ice', a parallel development in animation hints that Square Enix may still be quietly keeping the property warm.

Rather than treating the remake and the anime as unrelated threads, some fans now see a possible long game emerging. The revival of a long-dormant Final Fantasy 9 animated series, complete with a reported release target, suggests the publisher is aligning multiple projects behind the scenes.

If true, the silence around the remake may not signal cancellation, but a coordinated release. In an industry increasingly focused on cross-media timing, the return of the anime could be less a coincidence and more a clue.

Anime Revival Raises New Questions

Back in 2021, an animated series based on Final Fantasy 9 was announced by Paris-based Cyber Group Studios. The project then faded from view, particularly after the studio closed earlier this year.

However, a recent report from Écran Total (as reported by RPG Site) suggests otherwise. According to the French publication, the series is now back in production under Euro Visual, with a provisional release window set for 2028. Images of the listing, shared online, include both the original French text and an English translation.

Des nouvelles de la série animée Final Fantasy IX dans le dernier numéro d'Écran Total ! Le projet est donc toujours en vie malgré la fin de Cybergroup (c'est désormais chez Euro Visual), et les informations correspondent au leak de mars dernier. — Gershwin Impact (@ensis.bsky.social) 2025-12-22T10:56:34.248Z

The show is described as a 2D animated series aimed at children aged 6 to 13. It will reportedly consist of 13 episodes, each running 22 minutes.

The plot follows Mel, Koln, Luciola, Théa, Fala, and Doc, the children of the iconic black mage Vivi, living peacefully in Alexandria until a mysterious incident suggests their father's tragic legacy has not fully faded.

It's worth noting that the synopsis matches leaked production materials that surfaced earlier this year, posted by former Cyber Group Studios employees after the company's dissolution. That continuity implies the project was paused rather than scrapped, and that the new studio is building on an existing creative foundation.

Why The Anime Strengthens The Remake Case

The timing is what makes the anime's return particularly interesting. For years, rumours of a Final Fantasy 9 remake have circulated, sparked mainly by the infamous NVIDIA database leak, which listed the game alongside numerous other projects that later proved genuine. That leak strongly suggested that Square Enix had, at minimum, explored a remake.

More recently, leaker NateTheHate2 poured cold water on expectations, advising fans to 'assume the game is on ice'. While that statement dampened enthusiasm, it stopped short of declaring the project cancelled outright. In industry terms, 'on ice' often means paused, reprioritised, or waiting for the right window.

Have no new information to share.



For now, I'd assume the game is on ice & the unknown is whether SqEx will return to it or not. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) October 17, 2025

This is where the anime becomes relevant. Publishers increasingly coordinate releases across games, television, and merchandise to maximise impact and spread risk.

A children-focused animated series could introduce a new generation to the world of Final Fantasy 9 ahead of, or alongside, a modernised game release. Even with a 2028 target for the anime, production timelines for large remakes are long enough that overlap remains plausible.

Silence Does Not Equal Cancellation

There are, of course, reasons for caution. Modern Final Fantasy games are expensive, and Square Enix has acknowledged that recent releases underperformed financially. That reality could explain a slower, more measured approach to revisiting a fan-favourite that lacks the mass-market recognition of Final Fantasy 7.

Still, shelving an anime revival while cancelling a remake would be an odd mixed message. The fact that Square Enix continues to license and develop new Final Fantasy 9 content suggests the company still sees value in the property.

For now, the most reasonable conclusion is not that the remake is dead, but that it is dormant. The anime's quiet return does not confirm a coordinated release plan, but it does weaken the idea that Square Enix has moved on entirely. In a landscape where franchises are managed years in advance, patience may yet be rewarded.