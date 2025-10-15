The Pokémon Company confirmed that Pokémon Legends ZA will be available worldwide on Thursday, 16 October, following its announcement earlier this year.

The game takes place in Lumiose City, the iconic metropolis from the Pokémon X and Y generation, reimagined as a sprawling urban hub filled with distinct districts and 'Wild Zones'.

The game will feature optimised versions for both the original Nintendo Switch and the upcoming Switch 2, offering improved resolution and framerate on the newer console.

Reports from Kotaku indicate that ZA can run at up to 2160p and 60 frames per second when docked on Switch 2, compared to 800p on the standard Switch.

Game Freak has also confirmed that post-launch updates, including Pokémon HOME compatibility, are scheduled for 2026, allowing players to transfer Pokémon from previous titles once the feature goes live.

All Mega Evolutions Confirmed So Far

The return of Mega Evolution is one of the most significant features of Pokémon Legends ZA. Originally introduced in Pokémon X and Y, Mega Evolution allows certain Pokémon to temporarily evolve beyond their final form during battle.

Early previews and official press releases have confirmed the following:

Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y will appear in the Mega Dimension downloadable content (DLC), making Raichu the third Pokémon after Charizard and Mewtwo to have dual Mega forms.

Chesnaught, Delphox and Greninja, the starter Pokémon from the Kalos region, will also receive new Mega Evolutions unlocked through ranked play.

Several classic Mega forms, including those for Lucario, Gardevoir and Garchomp, will make a return with updated visuals and combat mechanics.

The Mega Dimension DLC, already teased before release, introduces spatial distortions in Lumiose City caused by the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa, whose ring-based abilities are central to the expansion's story.

Leaks and Cheats Circulating Online

In the weeks leading up to launch, Pokémon Legends ZA became the centre of one of the largest game leaks in Nintendo history. A massive 70-gigabyte data breach, dubbed the 'Freakleak', reportedly exposed development materials, Pokédex data and internal tools used by Game Freak developers.

According to reports, the leaked content also included debug menus and test environments that some fans misinterpreted as 'cheats'.

Screenshots circulated on social media appeared to show trainers activating unlimited items or encounter modifiers. However, experts have clarified that these are development tools, not legitimate in-game cheat codes.

Nintendo and Game Freak have not publicly commented on the breach, though online moderators have begun taking down unauthorised content to prevent spoilers.

Fan Response and Pre-Order Incentives

Despite the leaks, anticipation for Pokémon Legends ZA remains strong. A reader poll on Nintendo Life found that more than 50 per cent of respondents plan to purchase the Switch 2 edition.

Pre-order bonuses across major retailers in the United States include exclusive items such as Lumiose City-themed mats, starter Pokémon pins and early-access Mystery Gifts featuring Ralts.

Digital pre-orders completed by 28 February 2026 will reward players with an additional 100 Poké Balls. The Pokémon Legends ZA bundle for Switch 2, priced at $499.99 (approximately £370), includes a digital copy of the game, making it one of Nintendo's flagship releases ahead of the holiday season.