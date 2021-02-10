The woman in the viral Gorilla Glue hair horror video revealed that she is planning to file a lawsuit to get out of her dire situation.

Tessica Brown from Louisiana, the woman who put Gorilla Glue on her hair, said that neither the advice of the hospital nor that of the glue manufacturer helped her remove the adhesive.

The woman hired an attorney and she's now mulling whether to file a case against the company on the ground that the warning on the product label did not include hair in the warning list, but only warned against using the product on the eyes and skin, TMZ reported.

Brown sought medical help and went to the ER. Health professionals put acetone on the back portion of her head. However, instead of softening and removing the sticky glue, the acetone made matters worse. It burned her scalp and the glue turned gooey.

After turning gooey, the glue hardened again and remained stuck on her head. Brown posted last week that she ran out of the usual hair product that she's using and decided to use the extra strong superglue, which was the cause of her ordeal. She also shared in a video that she washed her hair 15 times and she also showed that she slathered shampoo, but it did not work.

In response to the events that transpired, the company took to Twitter and released a statement regarding Brown's ordeal.

"We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best," said Gorilla Glue.

It also emphasised that the product is not recommended for use on hair since it is in the nature of being permanent.

CNN reported that on Gorilla Glue's website, it states that the glue is 100 percent waterproof. It is usually used in fixing wood flooring, bathroom tiles, and decking. The glue can be removed using isopropyl alcohol or acetone.