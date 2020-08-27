While on a Zoom call, a local government official from the Philippines, Jesus Estil, started performing indecent acts with a woman who turned out to be his secretary. Other council members on the call watched in horror as the man from the province of Cavite failed to notice his camera was on. The incident that took place on Wednesday, August 26, was recorded by one of the council members and made public. Locals were outraged by the scandal and the two parties involved may soon lose their jobs.

A routine meeting of the Fatima Dos village council took place over video call due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the meeting, one of the government officials was seen acting strangely. Other members of the meeting saw Estil starting to get intimate with a woman while the meeting was on.

He was then seen trying to shut off the camera before returning to his partner. They were also seen dimming the lights of the room. However, while they continued to have sex, those on the video call were clearly able to see the couple. After the couple was done, he is seen returning to the call to join the meeting.

The embarrassing encounter was recorded by one of the members on the call. Not only did they record the incident, they made the video public. Since the video was released, the woman was identified to be Estil's secretary. Both parties have not reported to their office since the video became public, The Sun reported.

According to the Manila Times, the meeting was being held to discuss the plan of action against COVID-19. The incident was reported to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which launched an investigation.

Residents of the village were outraged by the incident. They have asked for the dismissal of the government official. DILG Barangay Affairs Summons and Complaints Chief Richard Geronimo assured members of the public that Estil will be removed from his office even though he has apologised for the deed. He pointed out that the incident was not an act of "simple misconduct" but was a "grave misconduct." It is not known if disciplinary actions are to be taken against the woman as well.