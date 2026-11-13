The growing scandal surrounding former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has taken another unexpected turn, with fresh allegations about his private life bringing the husband of one of his senior executives into the spotlight.

Graham Gerade, who is married to Nvidia vice-president Kimberly Powell, has attracted attention following reports of an alleged affair between Powell and Huang. Although Gerade has largely stayed out of the public eye, his professional background includes a medical technology patent that offers a glimpse into his work.

The controversy for Nvidia has also escalated further following a separate report claiming Huang had an intimate relationship with another unidentified Nvidia employee.

Who Is Kimberly Powell's Husband, Graham Gerade?

Gerade is reportedly 54 and has a background in medical technology, although his current position and employer have not been independently established.

His name surfaced after reports on 11 November alleged that Huang had been involved in an extramarital relationship with Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare and life sciences.

The report cited five people familiar with the matter, including two who said the pair had been filmed behaving affectionately at a San Jose hotel during Nvidia's GTC conference in March. The original report stated that its journalists had not seen the video.

A 2018 obituary published by The Providence Journal identified Gerade as Powell's husband, confirming their marriage at the time.

There is little other publicly available information about his personal life or professional career.

Graham Gerade's Medical Technology Connection

One of the clearest records linking Gerade to the technology industry is US patent US8643668B2, titled 'Medical Imaging Viewer'.

Granted on 4 February 2014, the patent lists Gerade alongside Hamid Tabatabaie and Amy J. Vreeland as co-inventors. It was originally assigned to LifeImage after being filed in November 2009.

The technology involves software designed to process and display medical images, including greyscale images with different levels of detail. It also allows users to adjust image characteristics to examine medical scans more effectively.

However, the patent does not establish Gerade's current employment or indicate whether he remains active in the medical technology industry.

Powell, meanwhile, has spent more than 18 years at Nvidia. She joined in 2008 and leads the company's healthcare business, which covers medical imaging, life sciences and healthcare analytics.

Jensen Huang Faces Fresh Affair Allegations

The allegations involving Powell are not the only ones surrounding Huang, who acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, in a message to Nvidia employees on 8 November.

That admission followed reports of an alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and executive at data centre company Megaspeed. US intelligence officials reportedly suspected Alice Huang of having connections to Chinese intelligence, although this has not established that she was acting as an intelligence operative.

A report on 12 November alleged that Huang had also had an intimate relationship with another Nvidia employee. It cited two unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Nvidia declined to comment on the latest allegations. Powell and Huang did not respond to requests for comment, according to the report.

The company has also announced an independent investigation into whether its chief executive was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation, saying it had no reason to believe confidential information or US national security interests had been compromised.

Huang's resignation as president, chief executive and board member took effect immediately on 11 November. Longtime chief financial officer Colette Kress was appointed interim chief executive.

For Gerade, however, the public record remains limited to his marriage to Powell and his medical imaging patent. Neither he nor Powell has publicly confirmed the alleged relationship.