Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang reportedly had an intimate relationship with another employee at the semiconductor company before resigning on Thursday, 12 November 2026, according to Reuters.

The previously undisclosed relationship adds a third woman to the allegations surrounding the billionaire technology executive, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The news agency did not identify the employee and said attempts to contact her were unsuccessful. Nvidia declined to comment, while Huang, Kimberly Powell and a representative for the company's board did not respond to requests for comment.

Third Employee Linked to Former Nvidia CEO

The latest revelation follows reports of two other alleged extramarital relationships involving Huang: one with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, and another with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare.

In its exclusive report published on 12 November, Reuters said it had been unable to reach Alice Huang for comment. The agency also did not disclose when the additional relationship allegedly took place or provide details about the unidentified employee's position within Nvidia.

The allegations involving Alice Huang have attracted particular attention because of potential national security implications.

According to Reuters' reporting on the controversy, US intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang of having connections to Chinese intelligence. These allegations prompted scrutiny of her relationship with Jensen Huang and potential implications for Nvidia's business dealings involving China.

On 8 November, Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation into reports that its chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

In its statement, the board said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised. It also said independent directors, assisted by external legal counsel, would oversee the investigation.

However, the allegations have not publicly established that Alice Huang was acting as a Chinese intelligence operative.

Huang Previously Acknowledged Being Unfaithful

Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a statement issued on 8 November 2026, following reports about his relationship with Alice Huang.

In the message to Nvidia employees, Huang accepted responsibility for his actions and apologised to his family and colleagues, according to the statement published by the company.

However, he did not identify the woman involved or provide details about the relationship.

The other previously reported relationship involved Powell. The New York Times reported on 11 November 2026, citing five people who had worked at Nvidia, that Huang had an alleged extramarital relationship with the company's vice president of healthcare.

Reuters subsequently reported the allegations, noting that Nvidia and Powell had not responded to requests for comment.

Neither Powell nor Nvidia publicly confirmed the alleged relationship.

Nvidia Appoints Colette Kress as Interim CEO

On 12 November, Nvidia announced in an official statement that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive and a member of its board, effective immediately.

The company appointed longtime chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive while the board searches for a permanent replacement.

According to Nvidia's announcement, Kress will retain her positions as executive vice president and chief financial officer while serving as interim chief executive. The board will consider both internal and external candidates.

Nvidia also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chairman of the board.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. During his 33-year leadership, the company evolved from a graphics processing unit manufacturer into a leading supplier of chips used in artificial intelligence and data centres.

Reuters reported that the two previously disclosed extramarital affairs involving Alice Huang and Powell led to his resignation. The newly disclosed relationship with another employee adds to the allegations surrounding his departure.