The Chinese businessman who reportedly introduced Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang to his alleged lover was her own husband, a fund manager who has separately faced regulatory penalties and a police investigation.

According to a Wall Street Journal investigation, Chinese investment manager Kang Wei introduced his wife, Alice Huang, to Jensen through business connections dating back more than a decade.

The revelations came shortly before Jensen stepped down as Nvidia's chief executive on Thursday, 12 November, amid reports of extramarital affairs and concerns about possible Chinese espionage.

Nvidia appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Who Is Kang Wei, Alice Huang's Husband?

Kang Wei, 51, is a Chinese investment manager who built his career in the country's financial industry.

He became head of Zhonghai Fund at 32 in 2007, reportedly making him China's youngest fund company chief at the time. In 2010, Kang established Shanghai-based Hexi Investment, which subsequently invested in technology companies, including video game developers.

Those investments reportedly connected Kang with Jensen during the 2010s, when Nvidia was primarily known for its gaming graphics chips.

Alice, also known by her Chinese name Huang Le, joined Kang's investment business in 2015 and became a senior executive and shareholder. The couple reportedly managed investment ventures together, although their current marital status remains unclear.

Husband Reportedly Knew About Alice's Relationship With Jensen Huang

The WSJ reported that Kang appeared to accept his wife's romantic relationship with Jensen, citing people familiar with the couple.

Associates said Kang openly discussed Alice's closeness to the Nvidia executive and once jokingly described her as Jensen's 'personal assistant'.

However, there is no publicly established evidence that Kang participated in or knew about any alleged intelligence operation involving Alice. Over the years, the couple pursued business opportunities in gaming, pharmaceuticals, and cloud computing before expanding into artificial intelligence.

How Their Business Became Connected to Nvidia's AI Chips

In 2023, Alice and Kang reportedly became involved in transforming Singapore-based Megaspeed into an AI infrastructure business.

The company subsequently provided computing services using Nvidia-powered servers in Malaysia, with Chinese technology giant Alibaba identified as a prospective major customer. Megaspeed has since faced scrutiny over allegations that restricted Nvidia chips were diverted to China.

The company has denied wrongdoing and maintained that it complied with applicable export control regulations.

Kang Wei Reportedly Detained Over Stock Manipulation Suspicions

According to Caixin, Shanghai police reportedly detained Kang around February 2026 in connection with suspected stock market manipulation. His investment firm was fined 17.7 million yuan in 2018, while Kang personally received a 400,000-yuan penalty over securities violations.

Kang was separately fined 2.5 million yuan in August 2025.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation on 8 November after reports alleged that Jensen had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

Jensen subsequently acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife but did not publicly identify Alice in his apology.

Nvidia said it had no reason to believe its secrets or national security had been compromised. The investigation has yet to establish whether Alice's reported relationship with Jensen resulted in any unauthorised access to Nvidia's technology or confidential information.