Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare, has come under attention following reports of an alleged relationship with chief executive Jensen Huang, drawing interest towards the company's expanding healthcare operations. Powell, a long-serving executive who reports directly to Huang, oversees Nvidia's work across medical imaging, drug discovery and artificial intelligence applications in healthcare.

The renewed attention follows a report by The New York Times on Wednesday, 11 November, alleging that the two executives had an extramarital relationship. Neither Huang nor Powell has addressed any of the allegations.

Kimberly Powell's Role at Nvidia

According to reports, Powell joined Nvidia in May 2008, initially working to establish the company's graphics processing units as technology used in medical imaging equipment. She subsequently held senior positions in AI business development before becoming vice-president of healthcare in October 2017.

According to Nvidia's executive biography, Powell has also overseen initiatives involving higher education, research partnerships, AI laboratories and the company's Inception programme for start-ups. Before joining Nvidia, she worked in medical imaging technology at DOME Imaging Systems and Planar Systems.

Powell studied electrical engineering at Northeastern University, specialising in computer engineering. Her position places her among a relatively small group of senior executives who report directly to Huang.

Driving Nvidia's Healthcare Business

Powell's responsibilities extend beyond selling Nvidia's AI chips to hospitals and technology companies. She leads the company's worldwide healthcare business, covering accelerated computing platforms, medical imaging, life sciences and healthcare analytics.

One significant area is drug discovery, where Nvidia develops AI tools intended to help researchers analyse biological data and identify potential treatments. Its BioNeMo platform supports the development of AI models for pharmaceutical research, while the Clara technology portfolio focuses on healthcare applications, including medical imaging.

Nvidia also works with pharmaceutical companies, medical-device manufacturers, hospitals and research institutions to develop AI-powered healthcare systems. Powell has discussed how these technologies could reduce administrative workloads for medical professionals and accelerate research into new medicines.

In previous interviews, she has described healthcare technology as a personal passion and highlighted the potential of AI to address staffing shortages.

Questions Over Reported Relationship

Powell's position has attracted attention following The New York Times investigation into Huang's personal relationships. Citing five people who had worked at Nvidia, the newspaper reported that Huang and Powell had been involved in an extramarital relationship.

The report also described an alleged incident at a San Jose hotel during Nvidia's GTC conference in March, when the executives were reportedly filmed behaving affectionately. These claims have not been independently established, and neither executive has publicly confirmed them.

The allegations emerged alongside separate reports concerning Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a business executive allegedly linked to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia's board has been examining potential security concerns arising from those separate allegations.

Powell's direct reporting relationship with Huang has also raised questions about corporate governance and potential conflicts of interest. However, no evidence has been publicly reported that the alleged relationship affected Nvidia's healthcare operations.

Powell remains associated with the company's healthcare leadership, and Nvidia has announced no employment action concerning her. Her work highlights Nvidia's growing interest in applying AI technology across medicine, pharmaceutical research and healthcare services.