Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was allegedly recorded being affectionate with Kimberly Powell at a San Jose hotel during Nvidia's annual developer conference in March, according to The New York Times.

Axios separately alleged that his security team subsequently offered a non-disclosure agreement to the person who filmed them.

The allegations followed Huang's public acknowledgement that he had been unfaithful to his wife amid separate scrutiny involving Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed. The claims concerning Powell involve a senior Nvidia employee who reportedly answers directly to him.

Hotel Allegations Involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

The New York Times attributed claims of an extramarital relationship between Huang and Powell to five people who worked at Nvidia.

Powell serves as the company's vice-president of healthcare. Both she and Huang are married to other people, and neither has publicly confirmed the alleged relationship.

According to The New York Times, the pair were allegedly recorded being affectionate at the California hotel during the March conference. The alleged recording and relationship have not been independently confirmed.

When The New York Times reportedly contacted Huang for comment, he allegedly replied, 'I don't think you should be talking to me directly,' before ending the call.

NDA Questions Surround Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Axios reported that a bystander recorded Huang and Powell during the alleged hotel encounter. According to the publication, Huang's security team then allegedly offered the individual a nondisclosure agreement.

Its coverage did not establish whether the person accepted or signed the proposed agreement. The circumstances and purpose of the alleged offer have not been independently established.

The claims concern an alleged proposal by Huang's security team, with no established acceptance by the individual who filmed the encounter. Whether any agreement was signed remains unresolved.

Workplace Rules and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

The New York Times noted that Nvidia has workplace rules discouraging romantic relationships between employees in supervisory and subordinate positions. Powell reportedly reports directly to Huang, placing the allegations within the company's management structure.

The alleged relationship differs from Huang's previously acknowledged affair with a businesswoman outside Nvidia. Nvidia has not publicly announced disciplinary findings concerning Powell.

The existence of a romantic relationship between Huang and Powell has not been independently confirmed. Neither executive has publicly confirmed the allegations.

Separate Inquiry Involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

US officials have reportedly investigated suspicions that Alice Huang was connected to a Chinese intelligence operation. Those suspicions have not been established as fact.

In his message to Nvidia employees, Huang apologised to his wife and family for his conduct. 'I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,' he wrote.

Nvidia subsequently announced an independent investigation into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The company stated that it had no reason to believe its confidential information or national security had been compromised.

The allegations involving Powell concern a separate claimed relationship within Nvidia. Neither Huang nor Powell has publicly confirmed that relationship, and whether the alleged hotel recording led to a signed nondisclosure agreement remains unresolved.