Elon Musk publicly signalled that he would be willing to hire Jensen Huang as Nvidia faced a leadership crisis, responding to an appeal on X: 'That would be an honor'. Nvidia announced on Thursday, 12 November, that its co-founder had resigned as president, chief executive and a board member, effective immediately.

Musk's comment offered public support but did not identify a position, specify an employer or announce an employment agreement. Finance chief Colette Kress will serve as interim chief executive while retaining her existing responsibilities, with Nvidia's board searching for a permanent successor.

Nvidia Confirms Huang's Immediate Departure

The departure ends more than three decades of leadership by Huang at the artificial intelligence chipmaker he co-founded in 1993. Nvidia's announcement did not give a reason for his resignation or attribute the decision to the allegations surrounding him.

The board will consider internal and external candidates and has appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chairman. In its leadership announcement, Jones said directors expected operations, customer commitments and the product roadmap to continue without interruption.

Musk's Reply Was Not a Formal Job Offer

'Elon please hire Jensen,' ZeroHedge wrote on X, prompting Musk's response: 'That would be an honor'. The brief exchange did not amount to a formal job offer.

Elon Musk just said it would be “an honor” for him to hire Jensen Huang. https://t.co/mw5SteUSyA pic.twitter.com/2exhsfDtxg — Rohan Paul (@rohanpaul_ai) November 12, 2026

The exchange concerned the possibility of employing Huang if he lost his position, rather than an announced appointment. Neither the post nor the accompanying coverage establishes recruitment negotiations, an agreed role or a response from Huang to Musk's suggestion.

Unproven Affair and Intelligence Claims

The Independent's account brought together allegations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, US intelligence suspicions concerning Alice Huang, and a separate relationship allegation involving Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell, reported by The New York Times. Alice Huang is unrelated to Jensen Huang, and China denied the intelligence claims as 'purely unsubstantiated and directed at smearing China'.

In his published 8 November employee memo, Huang wrote: 'I was unfaithful to my wife', apologising to his family and colleagues without identifying the person involved. His admission does not independently confirm either alleged relationship, identify a partner or substantiate the intelligence suspicions.

Singapore Separates Its Investigation from Espionage

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs clarified on 12 November that Alice Huang, Megaspeed International's former chief executive, chairperson and a key controller, was investigated over suspected domestic offences relating to possible false declarations, not espionage. In February 2026, authorities concluded there was insufficient evidence to establish that she had committed those offences.

Separately, police assessed that she had knowingly provided inaccurate information to downplay her role in Megaspeed. She was issued a stern warning and barred from re-entering Singapore. Investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals remain ongoing.

Nvidia Board Commissions Independent Inquiry

Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation on 8 November into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. It said there was 'no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised', while committing to examine all available information.

A committee of independent directors, assisted by independent outside counsel, was appointed to oversee the inquiry. That announcement established a review, not a finding of espionage, a confirmed transfer of sensitive information or an explanation for Huang's subsequent departure.

Kress Faces Financial Reporting Deadline

Nvidia will publish third-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Tuesday, 17 November, at approximately 1.20pm Pacific time, followed by an earnings call at 2pm. The schedule remains unchanged despite the leadership transition.

The results will provide an early financial update under interim leadership, rather than measure performance since Kress's appointment. Musk's public willingness to employ Huang remains separate from Nvidia's succession process and the unresolved allegations.