Kimberly Powell is Nvidia's vice president of healthcare. She is responsible for the company's worldwide healthcare business, covering accelerated computing, AI and visualisation across medical imaging, life sciences and drug discovery. She joined in 2008 to establish Nvidia GPUs as the accelerator platform for medical imaging instruments.

Her career began in engineering. She worked as a hardware engineer at DOME Imaging Systems and as a product manager at Planar Systems, and she holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Northeastern University. She later led Nvidia's higher education and research business and the Inception programme.

Her public work has focused on Nvidia's healthcare technology. She wrote Nvidia's announcement of Clara Holoscan, a platform for real-time sensing in medical devices. She has also argued that 'AI is the biggest technological breakthrough of our lifetime', in an interview with Healthcare in Europe. CNBC reports that she has led the healthcare group since 2017.

What the New York Times Reported

According to reporting attributed to The New York Times, five people who had worked at Nvidia described an alleged relationship between chief executive Jensen Huang and Kimberly Powell, the company's vice president of healthcare.

The report alleged that Huang and Powell, who are married to other people, were seen behaving affectionately at a San Jose hotel during Nvidia's GTC conference in March 2026. A bystander reportedly recorded the encounter, although the recording has not been independently verified in the sources reviewed for this article.

Investing.com, citing the report, said Huang did not substantively address the allegations when contacted by the Times. Nvidia declined to comment, while Powell did not immediately respond to inquiries, according to the same account.

The allegations involving Powell have not been independently established. Huang's earlier public admission of marital infidelity did not identify Powell.

The Board's Investigation and Its Limits

On 8 November 2026, Huang apologised publicly for being unfaithful to his wife. His statement did not identify the person involved.

The same day, Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation following reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The board said it had no reason to believe that national security or company secrets had been compromised.

On 10 November, Nvidia announced that its independent directors had retained Joon H. Kim, a former acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, and his law firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, to conduct the investigation.

The board's public statements do not specifically mention Powell. Nvidia has not publicly confirmed whether the investigation will examine the separate allegations involving her.

Market and Legal Fallout

Nvidia shares declined in after-hours trading on 11 November following reports of the allegations involving Powell. Investing.com reported a fall of about 3%, while Axios recorded a larger decline of nearly 8%. The differing figures require consideration of the times at which the share prices were observed.

Separately, a shareholder filed a proposed class action against Nvidia and Huang in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. The complaint alleges that the defendants made misleading statements concerning Nvidia's dealings with Megaspeed, a Singapore-based customer, and Huang's reported relationship with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive who is not related to him.

The allegations in that lawsuit have not been tested in court. The complaint, as described in the reporting reviewed, does not involve Powell.

The allegations concerning Powell remain unverified, and Nvidia has not publicly clarified whether they fall within the scope of its independent investigation.