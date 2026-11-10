Prince Harry is stepping down as BetterUp's chief impact officer after five years, while retaining an advisory role, as former employees' allegations about the mental wellness company's workplace culture return to scrutiny.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly earned $1 million (£745,268) a year in the role. Former employees and contractors have alleged toxic management, workplace turmoil and disputes over pay, although BetterUp has not linked Harry's departure to those complaints.

FROM THE ROYAL PALACE TO SILICON VALLEY, AND NOW A STEP BACK: PRINCE HARRY LOSES HIS TOP CORPORATE TITLE.



Prince Harry has stepped down as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, the US-based mental health and coaching company where he reportedly earned $1 million a year.



The Duke of… pic.twitter.com/6KckNdOWKq — Osezua (@uniqueosez) November 9, 2026

The transition was announced on 6 November 2026 by chief executive Alexi Robichaux. He said Harry would focus on major enterprise projects and have more time for investments, business opportunities and philanthropic causes. The announcement did not address the workplace allegations.

BetterUp CEO Accused of Explosive Management Behaviour

An August 2023 investigation by The Daily Beast reported allegations of executive outbursts, unexplained staff departures and falling morale at BetterUp.

Three former employees described Robichaux as capricious and prone to flying off the handle. They also alleged he surrounded himself with loyalists known internally as 'FOAs', or 'Friends of Alexi'.

Other employees complained about aggressive sales targets and what they called 'toxic positivity', alleging that management used self-improvement language to pressure workers. The investigation also reported that BetterUp fell more than 20 per cent short of its initial revenue targets, citing two people familiar with the company's finances.

More Than 100 Jobs Lost as Workplace Turmoil Deepened

The allegations emerged amid significant restructuring. In August 2023, BetterUp cut 16 per cent of its workforce, affecting more than 100 employees, according to people familiar with the lay-offs.

The company had also faced a dispute with contractors the previous year. In April 2022, more than 600 coaches reportedly united against proposed changes to compensation, including the removal of an activity stipend and a rating system that could affect their earnings.

Some coaches described the proposed arrangements as unfair, while others questioned whether the changes could undermine the quality of their work.

Former Employee Questions Harry's Contribution

Harry's own contribution also drew criticism. One former employee told The Daily Beast that the Duke's day-to-day responsibilities amounted to 'zero things'. The accounts offered sharply different assessments of his contribution.

Other staffers, however, credited his celebrity profile with helping BetterUp expand its reach in Europe and secure major business opportunities.

Harry joined the company in 2021, shortly after his and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Robichaux defended the appointment, describing Harry as one of the fiercest advocates for mental wellness and mental fitness.

Harry has previously argued that leaving an unhappy job to protect one's mental health was 'something to be celebrated'.

Harry's Million-Dollar Salary Question Remains

Harry will remain involved with BetterUp as a senior adviser, but his new compensation has not been disclosed. It is therefore unclear how his reported $1 million annual arrangement will change.

BetterUp has praised his contribution to its growth and confirmed that its partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation will continue.

The transition gives Harry more room for business and philanthropic commitments, according to Robichaux's announcement. For BetterUp, the allegations reported by former employees remain a point of scrutiny alongside the company's public focus on mental fitness.