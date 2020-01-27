The 62 nd annual Grammy Awards was a night to remember. There was a ton of glamour, anticipation, emotion, and celebration. Among many stellar performers like Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello truly stole the limelight with a poignant performance dedicated particularly to the one "man she loves." However, what got the audience worried was that she did not walk the red carpet with beau Shawn Mendes.

In 2020 Grammy Awards, Camila Cabello took to the stage to deliver a heartfelt performance of her latest song "First Man" in the honour of her father, Alejandro. It is said that the lyrics of the song were originally written for her father.

Dressed in a sassy lavender flowing cape dress, as she performed the song, she stepped down from the stage to embrace her father at the end of the performance. Her heartfelt rendition of the latest number left both father and daughter in tears. Even the audience that was grieving at the loss of the life of legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 16-year-daughter Gianna, felt the impact.

Meanwhile, Cabello and Mendes received a nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their sensational hit "Senorita." They were competing against the likes of The Jonas Brothers' "Sucker," Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower," Ariana Grande and Social House's "Boyfriend," and more. Unfortunately, they lost it to "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Cabello and Mendes' song that was released a year ago broke the internet as the real-life couple got all cozy and exchanged several kisses in the video.

"If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty-One Pilots did — that's a promise," Cabello said in an interview with Radio.com earlier. "Just kidding. It's not. I gotta work out before I do that," she added.

However, fans were disappointed to see the star couple arrive separately. According to Entertainment Tonight, Mendes and Cabello posed for red carpet pictures separately. Mendes looked dapper in custom-made magenta three-piece suit from Louis Vuitton. The stylish singer carried his trademark slicked look and teamed up his attire with black patent leather boots and a Bvlgari necklace that features 31 fancy-cut malachites and over 12 carats of pavé diamonds.

As for Cabello, she looked exquisite and dazzled in her strapless black Versace tulle dress. She paired it reportedly with a $2million diamond necklace from Le Vian.

Remembering Kobe Bryant tonight while we honor music in the house that he built. Thank you @aliciakeys and @BoyzIIMen for the tribute. ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/lKlml9gF8H — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020

This happens to be the third time Cabello received a Grammy nomination in her music career. Last year, she was nominated for Best Solo Performance for "Havana" and Best Pop Vocal Album "Camila."

The Grammys award show came just hours after the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that took the life of basketball legend Byrant.