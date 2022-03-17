Surveillance video showed the moment on March 11, Friday, when a man brutally attacked a 67-year-old Asian woman living in New York. Police deemed the incident racially motivated.

According to the Yonkers Police Department, the elderly victim was headed home when she encountered the suspect in front of her apartment building. At first, he taunted her with verbal attacks and called her an "Asian b***h." She ignored him and walked into the entrance of her building.

However, the man followed her and without hesitation, started to attack her. He hit her on the head and she fell on the floor. He then started punching and kicking her.

"Ignoring his comment, the victim entered the vestibule of the building and was attempting to open the second door to enter the lobby when, without warning, the suspect approached from behind and punched her in the head, knocking her to the floor; he then stood over her and proceeded to punch her in the head and face more than 125 times with alternating fist strikes before foot-stomping her seven times and spitting on her," reads the statement released on Monday.

Police say that as a result of the apparent hate crime, the victim suffered "multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and face, facial bone fractures, and bleeding on the brain." The video (see here) itself shows her bloodied hand and the floor marked with her blood.

The victim, a Filipina, is said to be in stable condition now but is still in the hospital. New York-based Consul General Elmer Cato said they have reached out to her family members. He also shared his outrage at the "unspeakable act committed against an elderly member of the Filipino community." He warned that "this is the third incident in less than a week where elderly kababayan (fellow citizen) have become victims of random violence."

We are outraged by this unspeakable act committed against an elderly member of the Filipino Community. This is the third incident in less than a week where elderly kababayan have become victims of random violence. @AAFederation @PHinNewYork @teddyboylocsin https://t.co/43n2pxrhiN
March 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano condemned the hate crime which he said is "beyond intolerable" in the city. He also applauded the police for swift action in apprehending the "violent criminal and removing him from our streets." He expects that the man, identified as 42-year-old Yonkers resident Tammel Esco, will be "charged to the fullest extent of the law for his heinous actions."

Yonkers Police Commissioner John J. Mueller agreed that Esco "must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behavior will not be tolerated in our communities." He called the attack on the Filipina one of the "most appalling attacks" he has ever seen as he said, "to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so." The suspect faces one count of attempted second-degree murder as a hate crime and one count of second-degree assault as a hate crime. He is now in the Westchester County Jail awaiting a court trial on March 25.