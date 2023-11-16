The UK Foreign Office has updated its advisory for people who are currently in Greece or are planning to travel to the southeastern European country in the coming days.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) regularly keeps its people updated especially those travelling from the UK to any number of 226 countries and territories. On Wednesday (Nov. 15) an update was issued for those with plans to visit Greece.

Greece is always one of the top vacation destinations among travellers from the UK as millions of tourists flock to various Greek islands such as Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodos, Crete, and Thessaloniki every year.

Even though it is not summer right now in Europe, people tend to head to Greece to visit islands such as Crete, the largest and most southerly of the Greek islands, as it offers an excellent year-round climate and is easily one of the most popular islands in the Balkan country.

The UK Foreign Office has warned travellers about the demonstrations that are going to take place on Nov. 17 in Athens and major university cities, including Thessaloniki and Heraklion.

"These demonstrations could become violent and security forces may deploy tear gas. If you are in areas where demonstrations are taking place, remain vigilant, move away quickly from the area, stay aware of your surroundings and follow the advice of local authorities," wrote FCDO in its latest advisory.

"Greek authorities have increased security at some prominent locations, including tourist sites, due to events in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. Stay aware of your surroundings, stay away from demonstrations and follow the advice of local authorities," added FCDO, who also advised people to follow 112 Greece on X, formerly Twitter, for official updates.

Meanwhile, in a bid to deal with over-tourism and support its funds for disasters caused by climate change, it was earlier reported that Greece was planning to increase the "stayover tax" that the visitors pay at hotels in the country. Earlier this year, Greece was struck by extreme weather and the country battled its biggest forest fires and floods in history.

The stayover tax has been in place in Greece since January 1, 2018 and the guests pay it for daily use of rooms in hotels or any other kind of lodgings (rooms/apartments to let). The stayover tax is around 50 cents at one and two-star hotels, €1.50 at three-star hotels, €3 at four-star hotels and €4 at 5-star hotels.

The increased tax is expected to be imposed by next year in Greece.