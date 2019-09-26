ABC dropped a bomb of an extended trailer, just ahead of "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 premiere. The long-running medical drama returns with episode 1 titled "Nothing Left to Cling to" this Thursday unravelling some massive shockers.

On its official Twitter account, the trailer was released with a caption: "We're just going to leave this here for you ... Enjoy! Watch this extended trailer and join us when #GreysAnatomy returns Sept. 26."

By the look of the trailer, a lot is happening in "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 1. It opens with Meredith performing community work as a part of the penalty for the insurance fraud. What comes next is a shocker to the other doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

"Due to criminal activity, Meredith Grey, Alex Karev, and Richard Webber no longer work here," Bailey reveals in the trailer leaving Owen, Teddy and Amelia in a shock. Meanwhile, Meredith is unclear whether she is a doctor anymore. It seems the court's decision is still pending.

Meanwhile, Owen tells Teddy to come home and Amelia might already be moving on. Things don't look too good for Alex and Jo and the question of their marriage comes up.

As Alex drops Jo at the treatment centre, she tells him: "We're not even legally married. You have an out."

In the meantime, Maggie manages to spot Jackson in the woods, but he may not be alive. He is transported to Grey Sloan hospital and attended by Owen's team that looked extremely worried with Jackson's condition.

Alongside, the official synopsis for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16, the premiere episode reveals that Alex, Meredith and Richard will be dealing with the consequences of their actions and Bailey's decision to dismiss them. Meanwhile, Jackson's relationship with Maggie comes to an unexpected junction. And Tom is given new responsibilities that leave the doctors wondering, according to Spoiler TV.

Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens' Jr. as Richard Webber, Camila Luddington as Jo, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia, Tim Raver as Teddy Altman, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce and Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt.

Grey's Anatomy season 16 episode 1 airs Thursday at 8:00 pm on ABC.