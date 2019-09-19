"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 is returning next week and apart from their regular favourite cast members fans will be seeing the return of a guest star.

According to Deadline, "A Different World" star Jasmine Guy will reprise her role as Gemma. Her character will play a key recurring role in the long-running medical drama. Last season she made an appearance as a patient with a stiletto heel lodged in her chest. The incident was a result of a drinking night. It doesn't take too long for Richard Webber to recognize the lady who was a member of his AA group and the two do not share a great history.

As per the report, she will be seen a lot more often on the show in association with Webber. She is a woman struggling with sobriety and has some commonalities with Webber. Fans can expect to learn more about Webber's history as an alcoholic.

Meanwhile, there is a beloved "Grey's Anatomy" alum might be making a comeback to the series. Speaking with TVLine at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, showrunner Krista Vernoff teased a possible return of a mystery alum. "I'm trying to get someone back," Vernoff revealed. "There's someone I'm hoping will make an appearance this year, [but] it's a real maybe. I'm trying."

The executive producer refrained from revealing the name of the character she is planning to bring back in "Grey's Anatomy" season 16. This has triggered a few speculations leaning towards Sandra Oh and Katherine Heigl. However, there is no news about who this alum might be.

In addition, WB's classic series "Charmed" stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs will be reuniting to play sisters once again in "Grey's Anatomy" Season 16. The news excited "Charmed" fans who have been waiting for the reunion of enchanting good witches.

According to People, the pair will be starring in the October 10 episode where they play the sisters of a patient who met a horrible accident at a construction site and has been brain dead. In the episode, the sisters will have to make a hard decision about the life of their third sister.

Meanwhile, when the show returns Meredith and DeLuca will deal with the consequences of their actions. Fans can expect to learn more about Jackson's disappearance and Jo will be back in action.

Grey's Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

Grey's Anatony Season 16 premieres Saturday, September 26 on ABC.