Grey's Anatomy must deal with several loose ends, when it returns for its Season 16, this fall. Believe it or not, it's just a matter of time, until we know what's next for our favourite doctors at Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Meanwhile, showrunner Krista Vernoff has spilled some major spoilers for Grey's Anatomy Season 16 premiere episode. Speaking to TV Line, Vernoff promises that fans will not have to wait for too long, and will get the answers to all of the cliff-hangers pretty quickly.

In her interview, the showmaker revealed that the episode will pick up "moments from where we left off" in the Season 15 finale episode titled, "Jump in the Fog." Questions particularly related to Meredith, Richard, and Alex's grand scheme of insurance fraud will be addressed.

Nevertheless, the audience must prepare themselves for an unusual time leap. While she refrained from revealing the exact length of the time jump, Vernoff said: "we will then span a little bit of time over the course of the hour."

Last we saw, Teddy had a baby. Meredith was planning to confess her part in the insurance fraud, Jo seeks professional help, Avery goes missing in the woods and he is followed by Maggie.

With its Season 16 just around the corner, Grey's Anatomy has become one of the best and longest-running television medical drama. Even though several original cast members have moved out, the show continues to get better with time.

So, when the ABC drama is back, expect multiple fall-outs from the various conflicts in the past, especially involving Meredith and DeLuca. Meanwhile, Owen and Teddy have a lot of explaining to do about their passionate encounter. The birth of their daughter had pushed them into each other's arms with an unexpected confession of love for each other.

"They've got to navigate the complexities of a new relationship in the wake of Meredith having been fired and having broken the law," the EP explains. "There are stressors on their very new relationship coming from the ramifications of those decisions last season."

For those worried about Jackson's disappearance, the mystery will reportedly be resolved immediately in the season opener. However, Maggie and Jackson will have to deal with the consequences of what happened on that trip "for some time to come."

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 features Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Camila Luddington as Jo, Kelly McCreary as Maggie, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, and Kim Raver as Teddy Altman.

Grey's Anatomy Season 16 premieres with the episode titled, "Nothing Left to Cling To" on Thursday, September 26 at 8:00 pm, on ABC.