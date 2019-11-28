For a very long time, ABC's long-running medical drama has kept fans hooked to it. However, it is the most dreaded time of the season when "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 is on hiatus leaving fans wondering what happens next for their favourite characters. Here is everything we know so far about the highly anticipated winter premiere of the series.

Last week's midseason finale came in with some big shockers. Meredith butt heads with a new doctor Cormac Hayes on her first day at Grey Sloan Hospital after the board's verdict. It is later revealed that he was here on Cristina's recommendation. Meanwhile, Bailey suffers a miscarriage and Amelia gets an ultrasound to discover that she is 24 weeks pregnant putting the paternity into question. Maggie resigns after losing her patient and Jo brings home the baby she found abandoned at Station 19. Meanwhile, Koracick proposes Teddy for marriage and offers her to take up the job of a new cardio chief.

In the end, a car crashes through Joe's Bar where many of Grey Sloan doctors were hanging out. In the end, all that is left is a falling roof, scattering debris and bodies. It is still unclear who is hurt.

The early promo for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 10 reveals the winter premiere is the long-awaited crossover event, tying the medical drama with ABC's "Station 19." From the looks of it, Jackson, Ben and Captain Herrera take the lead in helping out the casualties.

However, the danger is not yet over as the car is still hanging through the wall on the verge of collapse while there are doctors and other people in the vicinity. In a classic "Grey's Anatomy" style, it is sure that not everyone will come out of this disaster unscathed.

At the same time, the network is obviously making "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 winter premiere a big event doubling it to two-hour special serving as "Station 19" opener.

For more news, after five years, "Grey's Anatomy" will be returning to its previous time slot of 9:00 pm Thursdays starting with its winter premiere for the sixteenth season. This is expected to bring some changes in the show.

Speaking with Deadline, showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed how time slots can influence the show. When the series returns to its original time slot, fans can expect it to get "sexier."

"There are different rules for a 9 p.m. show than there are for an 8 p.m. show, and we hope to take advantage of those rules," she said. "Grey's was definitely allowed to be a sexier show when it was on at 9. So, we are excited by the change back to our original time slot," Vernoff added.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 10 airs Thursday, January 23, 2020 on ABC.