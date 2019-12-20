Fulton County Courthouse saw a grieving mother attack the woman responsible for the death of her three young children. Alyssa Shepherd had appeared for her sentencing after her reckless driving in October 2018 ended the lives of three children and left one child close to death.

Brittany Ingle, the mother of the three children who did not survive the crash, was unhappy with the court's sentence. She believed that Shepherd was remorseless and deserving of a longer sentence. She ended up attacking Shepherd and might be facing battery charges.

On October 30, 2018, Shepherd was driving in the opposite direction of a school bus which was waiting to pick up children. The four victims were crossing the road to board the school bus. Shepherd's vehicle mowed down 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, 6-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and 11-year-old Maverik Lowe.

While the 11-year-old boy survived the crash, he was left in a critical condition and is still recovering. The siblings Alivia, Xzavier, and Mason did not survive the crash.

Families of the injured and dead children urged the court to give Shepherd the maximum sentence of 21 years. However, much to the disappointment of the families Shepherd received a much shorter sentence.

Indianapolis news site RTV6 reported that Shepherd was found guilty of "three counts of reckless homicide, one count of passing a school bus causing injury and one count of criminal recklessness resulting in serious bodily injury". For her crimes, she was handed a four-year prison sentence, three-year home detention, three-year probation, and driver's licence suspension for 10 years.

The unhappy parent was even more distressed by the body language of the accused. When Shepherd was being escorted out of the courtroom, Ingle got out of her seat and attacked her. Ingle hit Shepherd in the face, reportedly leaving a mark.

Ingle was arrested immediately but was released later, according to The Mirror. She may be facing charges for battery if Shepherd chooses to press charges.

After the incident, Ingle told the media that she was disgusted by Shepherd's attitude in the court. Not only did Shepherd deny seeing the school bus, she also seemed to be remorseless. Ingle stated that when she was emotionally narrating how she found her children bloodied on the road, Shepherd looked emotionless. The lack of remorse along with the insufficient punishment drove her to attack Shepherd, Ingle claimed.