The dead body of missing teenager Amber Gibson was found in Hamilton's Cadzow Glen Park in Lanarkshire, Scotland on Sunday morning at 10:50 a.m. while children played in the snow in the area.

Cops have formally identified the body as belonging to the 16-year old, who was reported missing in the Hamilton area last week Friday. It is not known at this time who made the grim discovery, but locals saw children at the park having snowball fights and building a snowman shortly before a heavy police presence swooped the area.

Detectives cordoned off the park and closed Cadzow Street to the public after the body's discovery. Police closed Cadzow Street from the junction at Leechlee Road up to Hamilton Town House at Auchingramont Road, according to the Daily Record.

The road remained closed on Monday as the investigation continued. The police are currently treating Gibson's death as unexplained while the enquiries continue. Police presence is also still visible in the area. Despite the road closures, businesses are still allowed to open.

"It was all very quiet early on Sunday morning apart from a few families and children enjoying the snowfall and building snowmen and having snowball fights in the Glen. Then all of a sudden there was police everywhere and it was all cordoned off," one eyewitness told the publication.

The local resident added, "I went out to ask, but they couldn't tell me anything. They have been here ever since guarding the place all night. They don't seem to look like they are packing up either, it must be serious."

Chief Inspector Briony Daye said that at this time, their "thoughts are very much with Amber's loved ones as they come to terms with this terrible loss."

"As we continue our enquiries, there will be an increased police presence in the area. I'd like to thank the public for their assistance so far and ask anyone with information who hasn't already spoken with officers to please call 101, quoting incident 1281 of 28 November," he said.

The police are encouraging anyone with knowledge of Gibson's disappearance and death to contact them via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and they can leave their information anonymously.