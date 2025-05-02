The long wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 just got even longer. Rockstar Games dropped a bombshell Friday, announcing the game won't hit shelves until May 26, 2026 – a proper kick in the teeth for fans who'd been banking on the originally promised fall 2025 release.

In a brief statement that's already sent shockwaves through the gaming world, Rockstar owned up to the delay while begging for understanding. The developer apologized for the later-than-expected release, acknowledging that 'the interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling' for their entire team.

The New Timeline: GTA 6's Revised Launch Window

'Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on 26 May, 2026,' the New York City-based video game publisher wrote in a blog post. 'We are very sorry that this is later than you expected.'

Expressing gratitude to GTA enthusiasts for their support and understanding as they dedicate themselves to complete the game, Rockstar highlighted their consistent commitment to surpass player expectations with each title, highlighting that GTA 6 will continue this tradition.

'We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve. We look forward to sharing more information with you soon,' Rockstar Games noted.

Fan Reaction To GTA 6 Delay

Rockstar Games posted an image of the delay statement on their official X profile. Unsurprisingly, the news didn't sit well with many fans. 'If you are gonna delay it, at least give us some screenshots,' an X user commented. 'This marketing strategy may be working for you, but it is painful for the fans.'

Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 2, 2025

'I just smashed my TV in front of 30 guests at my party because of the game. My wife just took our crying kids and said they're all spending the week at a hotel. This delay has ruined my life and my expectations. I can't handle this anymore. Goodbye Rockstar. I am no longer a fan,' Another wrote.

'We've got GTA VI postponement before GTA VI,' A third fan quipped. However, not all responses were negative; some individuals actually voiced their support for the delay.

One X user commented, 'Sounds like they are reworking the story, removing the WOKE, and getting back to their roots. The winds have changed and they are doing the right thing to make sure the game exceeds expectations.'

Behind The Hype: What Makes GTA 6 So Anticipated?

The first trailer for GTA 6 arrived in December 2023. Since then, updates on the game have been scarce, aside from the more specific launch window that has now been extended into the following year.

The upcoming chapter in the Grand Theft Auto saga will take players back to Vice City and introduce the franchise's first female lead, Lucia, with a narrative drawing inspiration from the iconic duo of Bonnie and Clyde.

Given the immense anticipation surrounding GTA VI, further insights into the reasons behind the postponement might surface during the upcoming financial report from its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, scheduled for 15 May.

Following the announcement of the delay, Take-Two's stock value experienced an 8 percent dip in pre-market trading on the NASDAQ this morning. It's also important to remember that Grand Theft Auto V continues to be incredibly popular, even 11 years after its initial release. Recently, it claimed the top spot on Twitch as the most-watched game of 2024.

For now, fans have no choice but to circle May 26, 2026 on their calendars and settle in for another year of waiting. The good news? At least this time we've got an actual date to count down to, rather than the vague 'Fall 2025' window previously offered.