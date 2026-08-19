GTA 6 has reportedly been hit by another major leak, with two gameplay clips and an image said to show the game's full map appearing online just days before Rockstar Games is due to unveil an extended look at Grand Theft Auto 6.

The material has not been officially authenticated, but the alleged leak has quickly spread across social media and has been linked to a mysterious group calling itself CyberLeek.

What Was Revealed in the GTA 6 Leak?

The latest GTA 6 gameplay leak reportedly consists of two short videos showing protagonist Jason in everyday and action-focused scenarios.

One clip appears to show Jason playing basketball outside his home, while another reportedly shows him driving a vehicle before attacking an NPC.

🌴 Leaked GTA 6 gameplay has surfaced online — it shows Jace playing basketball near his house, as well as footage of a car and a fight with an NPC.



Most likely, this isn't AI, but something similar could be created in UE5 in a few months.



Fake or not? #news #gta #gta6 pic.twitter.com/j5yaGop8sD — BlaiseChat (@BlaiseChat) August 18, 2026

The footage has attracted attention because it appears to show in-game activity rather than the polished material Rockstar has previously released publicly.

However, the authenticity and origin of the videos have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive. Reports have also noted that old footage and fake material have circulated alongside the latest claims, making verification particularly important.

GTA 6 Map Leak Also Appears Online

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Alongside the alleged gameplay footage, an image purporting to show the complete GTA 6 map has also surfaced.

The map is reportedly centred on Leonida, the fictional state where Grand Theft Auto 6 takes place, including its Vice City setting. Some reports have noted that portions of the apparent map appear consistent with details Rockstar has previously teased, although that does not independently confirm the leaked image as genuine.

The appearance of both the alleged GTA 6 map leak and gameplay clips has made the incident particularly significant ahead of Rockstar's next official presentation.

Who Is CyberLeek?

The leaked material has been linked online to a group known as CyberLeek, which has reportedly claimed responsibility for the GTA 6 gameplay and map leaks. The group has used the incident to criticise Rockstar and other major publishers over the industry's shift towards digital gaming.

CyberLeek has reportedly objected to the lack of a physical disc for GTA 6 and raised broader concerns about digital pre-orders and consumers losing access to games or content they have purchased. Its manifesto also references The Crew, Ubisoft's online game that became inaccessible after its servers were shut down, an issue that helped fuel the Stop Killing Games campaign.

The group has warned other publishers that they could become future targets, although its identity and the precise source of the leaked material remain unclear.

Rockstar Faces Another GTA 6 Leak

The latest incident adds to a long history of GTA 6 leaks. In 2022, roughly 90 videos of an early development build were published online in one of the gaming industry's most significant breaches. The footage was subsequently confirmed as genuine.

The first GTA 6 trailer also leaked on X shortly before its scheduled December 2023 premiere, prompting Rockstar to release the trailer early. The company has since faced further security-related incidents and unauthorised footage circulating online.

When Is GTA 6 Released?

The latest leak comes shortly before Rockstar's planned Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look. The presentation is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 27 August before being released on Rockstar's official YouTube channel and the GTA VI website later that day.

GTA 6 is scheduled for release on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.